I upgraded my coffee corner with these 5 products, and they're all under $20

There’s nothing I love more than the fresh aroma and taste of coffee to kick-start the day. And if your morning routine involves grabbing a custom drink from a local cafe, why not set up your own barista-style station at home?

I brought trendy coffee-house vibes to my own kitchen with a few simple upgrades. Not only did these coffee essentials instantly spruce up my space, but they were all under $20.

So if you want to sip your espresso in style, here are some budget-friendly options for your home coffee bar.

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1. Decant your coffee beans

Coffee bean glass jar (Image credit: Future)

If, like me, you hate messy packages ruining your countertop, then transfer your whole beans into sleek glass canisters and chic storage jars. I poured my beans into a glass jar with a wooden lid and scoop, which instantly elevated my setup.

You can find different sizes and styles to suit your kitchen counters, tuck away neatly inside cupboards, or fit snugly in your cabinets. Plus, it gives those coffee-shop feels instantly.

ANSQU Glass Jar with Spoon: $15.50 at Amazon This glass jar is ideal for keeping your coffee beans fresh. It comes with a bamboo, airtight lid and a wooden scoop to make it easier to top up your coffee maker. Plus, it gives your coffee station a rustic, eye-catching style.

2. Upgrade your coffee cups

Small espresso glasses (Image credit: Future)

Swap out your traditional ceramic mugs for stylish glasses to give it that coffee-shop appeal.

I love these chic, double-walled espresso glasses, or if you prefer milky cappuccinos or lattes, opt for tall coffee glasses. Not only will these upgrade your boring mugs but they will also impress your guests. And, their double-wall construction will help keep your coffee hot for longer, without burning your fingers.

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Best of all, these look way more expensive than they are.

JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs: $15 at Amazon These double-wall thermo mugs can hold 5.4 ounces and are designed to be heat- and condensation-resistant. Perfect for serving up an espresso, macchiato, or even your favorite juice in style.

3. Opt for stackable storage

Vertical storage Canister (Image credit: Amazon)

If you are dealing with small kitchen counters, maximizing your area is essential. These space-saving stackable containers are ideal for organizing your coffee grounds, tea bags, and sugar cubes without cluttering your space.

Since I bought my canister, it has literally doubled my kitchen countertop space. Not only is this a great way of making use of vertical space, but it looks less cluttered.

PERFNIQUE Coffee Tea Sugar Container Set: $20.50 at Amazon This three piece container is ideal to store coffee, tea sugar or be used as everyday kitchen storage. The vertical containers are perfect for small spaces and fit snugly into cabinets. Plus, they are a stylish way to display your essentials.

4. Spruce up your spoons

Glasses with spoons (Image credit: Future)

Along with stylish glassware, bringing in chic cutlery helps to give it that finishing touch. I love these long-handled stirring spoons and silver stirrers to complete the look.

Not only do they make preparing your favorite drinks effortless, but they also add an elegant style to your coffee station. And for me, it’s all about the details!

Hiware 9-Inch Long Handle Iced Tea Spoon: $6 at Amazon These four long handle heavy-duty spoons are great for tall coffee mugs, iced teas and even ice cream sundaes. It's also made from a quality stainless steel and dishwasher safe, so will not look dull.

5. Powdered sugar shaker

Shaker for coffee (Image credit: Future)

If you love a milky mocha or cappuccino, you'll need to top it off with chocolate or even cinnamon powder. And a shaker is the best coffee essential to do that without creating a messy counter.

If you want to that extra mile, you can even purchase different templates to create those barista-style shapes. I've tried (yet failed) so it may take some practice!

CUSINIUM Powdered Sugar Shaker Duster: $9 at Amazon This set of two shakers has a fine mesh, handle and lid, making it perfect for easily sprinkling chocolate, cinnamon or your favorite spices over your coffee.

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