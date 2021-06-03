Best coffee grinder 2021 - all the top options compared

The best coffee grinder can turn a sour, bitter brew into a light, flavorsome experience, regardless of your coffee preparation method. In fact, investing in a high quality coffee grinder can improve the quality of even the best coffee makers' results. Brewing with whole beans is well known to provide a fresher, richer taste, so while it's a lot more convenient to simply pick up some ground coffee and get to work, unlocking that flavor right before brewing will completely change the game.

The absolute best coffee grinders can produce a wide range of grind sizes, offer precise grind timing controls, and large, air-tight hoppers for extra convenience as well.

The most important factor in choosing the best coffee grinder for you is knowing which grind sizes you'll need. For example, an espresso calls for a particularly fine grind, whereas a French press will need a fairly coarse grind for better steeping. The coffee grinders below will offer varying levels of grind settings, but in general you'll find that machines with more options will allow you to move further in either direction.

We're rounding up all the best coffee grinders right here, with a focus on both premium and affordable burr grinders that handle a wide range of use cases and control features. Whether you're after a simple one-button process or you're keen to get your hands on as many grind settings as possible, there's plenty of options available right now.

The best coffee grinders available now

You'll find all the best coffee grinders currently available just below, with more tips on choosing the right model for you further down the page.

1. Baratza Virtuoso Plus The best coffee grinder Specifications Grinder type: Burr Timer: 40 seconds Grind settings: 40 Dimensions: 5.5 x 5 x 13 inches Hopper capacity: 8oz TODAY'S BEST DEALS $249 View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Wide grind range for ultimate experimentation + Precise timing system + Smooth, well-balanced grind Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Baratza Virtuoso Plus is widely regarded as the best coffee grinder currently available - but it does come at a price. You'll find another Baratza machine on this list because the brand is such a strong name in the market right now, producing some of the best all-round coffee grinders on the shelves - and this model sits on top of them all.

With 40 grind settings there's plenty of flexibility baked in here, and a precision control timer means this machine can get it right every time. Consistency is a big deal in the world of trimming down coffee beans, so keeping things uniform with every use is well worth an extra investment. You can even control rotation speed here, which is a particularly rare feature on an at-home device.

If you're serious about experimenting with your coffee all the way from bean to cup, this is an excellent option. However, if you're looking for something with a few less frills there are plenty of cheaper alternatives out there.

2. Krups Precision Grinder GX500050 Best cheap coffee grinder Specifications Grinder type: Flat burr Quantity settings: 2-12 cups Grind settings: 12 Dimensions: 10.5 x 8.5 x 14 inches Hopper capacity: 8oz TODAY'S BEST DEALS $44.99 View at Amazon $58.78 View at Walmart Prime $74.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Under $50 / £50 + Easy one touch operation + Great price for a burr grinder

It's well known that burr grinders produce a more evenly distributed grind than blades, but they often come at an expense. However, this Krups model manages to pack a burr set, 12 grind settings, and an 8oz hopper into a sub $50 / £50 price tag. That's excellent value for money, making this the best coffee grinder for those shopping on a budget.

That reduced set of grind settings does mean you won't be reaching into the extremes of either grind sizes, which rules out some brews like Turkish coffee, but will still serve you well for a quick espresso or pour over.

Plus, if you're not too interested in working out precise timings to create the perfect coffee grounds, you can easily set the amount of coffee you need by cup as well.

3. Baratza Encore Best coffee grinder for most users Specifications Grinder type: Burr Timer: NA Grind settings: 40 Dimensions: 4.7 x 6.3 x 13.8 inches Hopper capacity: 12oz TODAY'S BEST DEALS $139 View at Amazon $149 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Can upgrade to Virtuoso burr set when ready + Simple on / off usage + Small footprint Reasons to avoid - No grind time control

The Baratza Encore is a cheaper version of our top pick for the best coffee grinder. You are dropping a few of the fancier features here, like grind time control and a high quality burr set, however there's plenty here to make this an excellent choice for those just getting started.

There's still 40 different grind settings to choose from, offering plenty of customization, and a simple on / off continuous grind mechanism. That untimed grind may take some getting used to but will allow you to experiment with how much coffee you need and far more control overall. Plus, there's a pulse button to top up as well.

What makes the Encore so well positioned for those interested in in-depth tinkering, is that you can actually upgrade to the superior burr set used in the Virtuoso once you're ready to make the investment as well. That's great for not breaking the bank while you're still getting into the hobby, while keeping your options open for more advanced gear in the future as well.

4. Breville Dose Control Pro BCG600SIL Best coffee grinder for espresso Specifications Grinder type: Conical Burr Timer: 1 second increments up to 50 seconds Grind settings: 60 Dimensions: 13.5 x 8 x 6 inches Hopper capacity: 12oz TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $250.04 View at Amazon Prime $309.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Offers the most control over grind size and time + Large hopper capacity + Grind straight into portafilter Reasons to avoid - Expensive

An espresso grind can be a fiddly process. While the grind size itself is fairly subjective (though always particularly fine), the feeling of brewing your own perfect espresso shot from bean to cup is one of the greatest pleasures of a coffee aficionado. The Breville Dose Control Pro allows you to find your perfect settings through a wide range of grinding options and super precise controls.

The grind time is set down to the second here, with options running up to 50 seconds, and there are 60 grind sizes to choose from as well. Stainless steel conical burrs reduce the amount of heat generated during the grinding process for an extra flavor boost, and a large 12oz hopper with a sealed lid makes for a more convenient experience as well.

You are paying a little bit more for this model, but if you're serious about getting that espresso just right it's well worth the investment.

5. Capresso 560 Infinity Best coffee grinder for pour over Specifications Grinder type: Conical Burr Timer: 5 - 60 seconds Grind settings: 16 Dimensions: 14 x 9.6 x 7.8 inches Hopper capacity: 8.8oz TODAY'S BEST DEALS $109.95 View at Focus Camera $119.95 View at Focus Camera Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Slow grinding speed prevents heat buildup + Reduced static Reasons to avoid - Not the most attractive design

It's not the best looking coffee grinder in the world, but the Capresso 560 Infinity certainly has some unique features under the hood that will serve a wide range of coffee styles well. If you're after a coffee grinder for pour over, though, we'd recommend taking a particular look at the grinding process in this model.

A slower grind speed means far less friction is built up, reducing the heat in your grinding chamber during the process. This can be a particularly strong bonus if you're looking to maintain a consistent temperature over your coffee grounds during pour over preparation.

Elsewhere, you'll find a timer that can run for anywhere between 5 and 60 seconds, with 16 grind size settings as well.

6. OXO Brew Conical Burr coffee grinder Best high volume coffee grinder Specifications Grinder type: Burr Timer: Up to 30 seconds Grind settings: 15 Dimensions: 6 x 11.1 x 14.8 inches Hopper capacity: 12oz TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $99.95 View at Amazon $99.99 View at Target Reasons to buy + Large, air-tight hopper for both convenience and freshness + 12 cup grounds container + Can also grind direct into portafilter Reasons to avoid - Less precise timer options

If you regularly return to your coffee machine throughout the day you won't want to keep topping up that hopper every time. The OXO Brew coffee grinder offers a healthy 12oz capacity drum, with UV light blocking and an air tight seal.

That means you can leave your beans in the hopper for as long as you like and their quality won't deteriorate. Add a one touch timer with your last settings already remembered, and grinding fresh beans becomes a case of simply pushing a button. If, however, you're only using one cup's worth of beans you can also grind direct into a portafilter for an even more convenient experience.

You are losing a little in the precision of your timings, with a max of 30 seconds which might mean your finer grinds are less consistent from cup to cup, but at under $100 / £100 this is an excellent buy.

7. Mr. Coffee IDS77 Best blade coffee grinder Specifications Grinder type: Blade Timer: NA Grind settings: 3 Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 9 inches Capacity: 4-12 cups TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $24.72 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap and simple + Very small footprint + Great price for grind settings Reasons to avoid - Less consistent grind from blades -



Blade coffee grinders tend to get a bad rap in the world of bean connoisseurs, largely because of the fact that the swirling dual blades have a habit of missing beans, and producing a less well-balanced grind.

However, if you've already invested in a coffee machine and don't want to break the bank on an accessory (however necessary that accessory may be), you'll be able to find cheap blade grinders for well under $50. This Mr Coffee model offers a super affordable option, and even brings some grind settings to the party.

Largely, though, this is one for those who don't want the faff of a burr grinder and aren't interested in crafting the perfect cup of Joe. If you just want a bump over your usual pre-ground coffee, this compact, easy to use coffee grinder is perfect.

8. 1Zpresso Q2 Best manual coffee grinder Specifications Grinder type: Burr Timer: NA Grind settings: 30 Dimensions: 5.5 x 1.97 x 1.97 inches Capacity: 0.7oz TODAY'S BEST DEALS $109 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super portable + Range of brew settings + Easy to hold handle Reasons to avoid - Smaller capacity - single brews only

If a machine can grind your beans for you, why do it by hand? Manual coffee grinders are popular among those who prefer a burr process but don't want to shell out for all the bells and whistles of a $150+ device.

Not only that, but if you're more likely to only brew a single cup of coffee a day, the manual method ensures you never waste beans that would lose their freshness by the next day. This 1Zpresso model still affords a wealth of grind size options, with an easy to hold handle making light work of each rotation.

A triaxial design means you're getting a particularly consistent grind here as well, with a form factor that fits an Aeropress particularly well. This is also an excellent, compact option for those on the move or camping.

How to find the best coffee grinder for you

Whether you've just picked up a fancy new espresso machine, or you're simply interested in brewing a fresher cup of Joe in the morning, it's important to find a coffee grinder with the right features and capacities for your daily routine. The best coffee grinders can get fairly pricey, so this is especially true if you're shopping in the $200+ range. There are a number of factors that go into this decision, so you'll find more information about each consideration just below.

Burr grinders vs blade grinders

The best coffee grinders will chop down those beans into a uniform grind that leaves a silky smooth taste, with the highest quality machines using burr sets to do so. These are sets of metal plates that spin into one another, crushing your coffee beans into a well balanced powder. While blade grinders are a lot cheaper, the spin of the dual-blades is known to leave uneven grinds, leading to a more bitter taste. If you're just getting started grinding your own coffee beans and don't want to spend more than $20 / £20, you can still achieve a nice effect with a blade grinder. However, we'd recommend most users spring a little extra for a burr model considering the jump in quality you'll experience.

Grind size

The best coffee grinders can offer over 200 different grind sizes, but in general many middle range models between $150 and $250 provide around 30-60 options. In general, you can expect a grinder with more grind sizes to choose from to offer further extremes of each size; ie a finer 'finest' setting and a coarser 'coarse' setting. This is where your coffee tastes come in. If you prefer Turkish or espresso coffee, you will want to make sure that these grind sizes really do offer the finest level of grounds possible. Meanwhile, for French press coffee you'll need a precise but still fairly large grind size option. It's also worth noting that pour-over and drip brewers sit at sliding scales in the middle as well, so it will be easier to find the best size for you if more options are available in the centre of the scale as well.

Capacity

A larger hopper is better for those who will be brewing regularly throughout the day, but only airtight ones. Coffee dries out particularly quickly, which means exposure to chemicals in the air will start degrading the taste once left out. Similarly, the best coffee comes from a freshly ground set of beans, so you won't need a massive container if you're just brewing for yourself.

Price

Some of the best coffee grinders on the market can reach astronomical prices, especially once weight and programmability are brought into the mix. You'll be able to find a good quality burr grinder with a range of options between $150 and $250 (£150-£250), and dropping down to $100 / £100 can still yield some excellent results without some extra features as well. Below that price range you might be dropping down to a lower quality burr set or dropping grind time features, but if you don't need these extras then you'll still be able to find an affordable alternative.

Now the beans are freshly ground, it's time to make some coffee - we're rounding up all the best Cuisinart coffee makers. However, if you're not interested in hand crafting your brew you'll find a number of convenience pod options available.