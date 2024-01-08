I'm testing a new Saatva Classic rival from the company behind Nectar Mattress — here's what I think of it so far

The Cloverlane Mattress is a new luxury hybrid from Resident Home, the company behind Nectar, DreamCloud, Awara, and Siena Sleep. The Cloverlane was recently released as a direct competitor to the Saatva Classic, 2024's best mattress – and there are plenty of similarities between the two hybrid mattresses to make that obvious. Price-wise, they're both premium beds, although the Cloverlane costs a few hundred less at $1,499 for a queen on sale versus $1,695 for a queen Saatva Classic.

Cloverlane: Quick specs Type: Hybrid

Materials: Memory foam, other foams, latex, coils, cotton, polyester

Firmness: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm

Height: 15"

Trial period: 365 nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Price: From $699 at Cloverlane

So is the Cloverlane Hybrid worth choosing over the Saatva Classic if it means keeping a few extra bucks in your pocket? Having just reviewed the Saatva RX for Tom's Guide, I thought now would be the perfect time to test the Cloverlane and find out how it stacks against Saatva's outstanding caliber of quality and comfort.

I'm in the process of putting together my complete review of the Cloverlane Hybrid mattress for Tom's Guide. In the meantime, you can read my one-week snapshot to see if this new kid on the block has the potential to overtake the top-rated Saatva Classic in our best mattress guide.

Cloverlane Mattress: Price, trial, warranty

Like other Resident brands, Cloverlane never sells its beds at full price. A queen Cloverlane Hybrid goes for $1,499 after a $700 discount. That puts it right on the cusp of the premium price bracket. Notably, there's an all-foam version of the Cloverlane that costs the same.

Here is the current pricing for the Cloverlane Mattress:

Twin MSRP: $1,199 (usually on sale for $699 )

$1,199 (usually on sale for ) Twin XL MSRP: $1,499 (usually on sale for $999 )

$1,499 (usually on sale for ) Full MSRP: $1,999 (usually on sale for $1,399 )

$1,999 (usually on sale for ) Queen MSRP: $2,199 (usually on sale for $1,499 )

$2,199 (usually on sale for ) King MSRP: $2,699 (usually on sale for $1,999 )

$2,699 (usually on sale for ) California king MSRP: $2,699 (usually on sale for $1,999)

These sale prices are similar to what I used to see for the Saatva Classic in the monthly Saatva mattress sales before a gradual rise in MSRPs. Expect to pay at least a couple of hundred dollars less for a Cloverlane while enjoying the same perks you'd receive from Saatva: a one-year home trial, a lifetime warranty, and complimentary White Glove Delivery.

Cloverlane also offers free returns while, and as we explain in our Saatva Classic Mattress review, Saatva charges $99 to return or exchange its mattresses.

Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress: from $1,199 $699 at Cloverlane

Released late last year, the Cloverlane Hybrid is Resident's answer to the popular Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid – and for a few hundred dollars less too. As with its sibling brands Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud Sleep, you can ignore the MSRP as the Cloverlane Hybrid will always be on sale for up to $700 off. (A queen regularly goes for $1,499.) It comes in three firmness levels and includes complimentary White Glove Delivery, a one-year trial, lifetime warranty and free returns.

Unboxing my new Cloverlane Mattress

White Glove Delivery is included in the price of the Cloverlane Mattress so all that's required on your end is sorting the logistics. This process didn't go as smoothly for me as I would have liked but the delivery itself was breezy.

A couple of men arrived at my door at exactly 9:15am one Thursday morning to remove my old mattress and replace it with a Cloverlane Hybrid. (Mattress removal is free if you need it, but you'll have to indicate that ahead of time.)

Interestingly, my Cloverlane Hybrid arrived flat...in a box. I watched from my front window as the delivery crew worked together to remove a fully formed mattress from a cardboard box before bringing it inside.

Also, the tag on my Cloverlane mattress says that it was manufactured in August, roughly four months before it arrived here. While the Cloverlane may be handcrafted, it may not be 'to order.'

Regardless, I didn't detect any noticeable off-gassing smells. I'm sure the lack of compression helped, although it still came wrapped in plastic.

My first week sleeping on the Cloverlane Mattress

Night 1: A firm first impression

The Cloverlane Hybrid looks nearly identical to the Saatva RX I had just tested, right down to the 15" height, gold accents, and a Euro Top with specialty quilting in the middle. I think the Saatva RX, the best Saatva mattress for chronic back pain, has better craftsmanship and a more luxe appearance, but the Cloverlane is by no means shoddy. (Read my full Saatva RX mattress review to learn what it did for my back pain.)

About the reviewer Height: 5' 4"

Weight: 145lbs

Sleep style: Combi (side/stomach)

Sleep issues: Lower back pain, occasional overheating

Share a bed: No

My Cloverlane Hybrid mattress was decidedly firm from the moment I first lay on it. This prompted me to triple-check my delivery information and the manufacturer tag, both of which indicate that I have the Soft Plush version. I know firmness is subjective, so I'm curious to find out what my testing panel thinks when they sleep on this mattress over the next couple of weeks.

That said, I slept soundly on my first night with the Cloverlane. Despite a firmer level of support than I was anticipating, I felt enough pressure relief in my shoulders and hips to remain comfortable on my side – and I was perfectly at ease resting on my stomach.

The next morning, I woke up refreshed and ready to tackle some last-minute holiday preparations. How would the rest of the week go?

Nights 2-7: "Am I still sleeping on the Saatva?"

As a sleeper who struggles with occasional back pain, the Saatva RX set a high bar for comfort and support. To my pleasant surprise, the Cloverlane Hybrid maintained that standard, to the point where it almost feels like I didn't swap mattresses. For the remainder of the week, I woke up without any significant aches – I'm inclined to recommend it for anyone seeking a good mattress for back pain.

Similar to the Saatva RX and Saatva Classic, the Cloverlane Hybrid boasts specialized lumbar support, which includes a half-inch thick strip of latex in the center complemented by a three-zoned Euro Top.

There are also two inches of pressure-relieving memory foam along with 2.5 inches of support foam atop a support core of individually wrapped coils that influence the bed's overall feel. (The Plush Soft Cloverlane Hybrid has thinner springs than the other variations.)

(Image credit: Cloverlane)

I like to sit at the edge of my bed in the morning to find my bearings. The Cloverlane's dense foam edge is sturdy for sitting, although I wish I could comfortably rest my feet on the ground. (This is a 15-inch mattress.) I can also vouch for the Cloverlane's edge support while sleeping – I'm not afraid of falling overboard.

To prevent overheating, the Cloverlane Hybrid is packed with perforated latex, gel-infused memory foam, and a breathable cotton/polyester blend cover – along with 16 hand-installed brass vents surrounding the perimeter for extra airflow. While I slept a bit warm the first couple of nights, removing my polyester blanket immediately resolved that issue. (For chronically hot sleepers, there's an option to add a specialized cooling cover for $199.)

Since I sleep alone, I can't provide feedback on the Cloverlane Hybrid's motion isolation until I conduct my drop tests. It does feel less bouncy compared to the Saatva RX (granted the latter is loaded with many more coils). However, Cloverlane suggests that the full-foam version may be more effective at dampening movement.

Cloverlane Mattress: My early thoughts

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

The Cloverlane Hybrid is clearly Resident's answer to the Saatva Classic – from its customizable firmness to its appearance and extras. It's also similar to the Saatva RX mattress I recently tested so I can't help but compare the two. I'll give Saatva the edge when it comes to build quality but performance-wise, it's a dead heat.

Cloverlane's Zoned Spinal Support System works just as well for me as the Saatva RX's Therapeutic Support Core in keeping everything aligned so I don't wake up sore every morning. While I find it firmer than advertised for a 'Plush Soft' mattress, there's no shortage of pressure relief, either. The edge support is incredible, while temperature regulation is above average.

Although you'd be spending less than you would for a Saatva Classic, the Cloverlane still has a premium price tag attached to it. Our favorite affordable Saatva Classic alternative is the DreamCloud. (A queen is regularly on sale for less than $800.) It comes with a lifetime warranty and a one-year trial, too. You'll just lose out on customizing the firmness. Read more in my DreamCloud Mattress review.

My early verdict: Between the Cloverlane Hybrid and the Saatva Classic, I think it comes down to what you value more. If you're focused on maximizing savings, the Cloverlane will feel just as comfy as the Saatva. Otherwise, spend the extra few hundred on a Saatva if craftsmanship is top priority. Either way, you'll be availing of a cozy luxury mattress that'll soothe your sore back and achy joints.