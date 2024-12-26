5 games you need to play first on your new Nintendo Switch

Even with the Nintendo Switch 2 looming on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to own a Nintendo Switch . If you’re worried about backward compatibility, don’t be — Nintendo has officially confirmed that its next console will be able to play all of the best Nintendo Switch games as well as all of the best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games .

Whether you just picked up or unwrapped a new Nintendo Switch OLED or even a Nintendo Switch Lite , the five games below are a great way to test out your new console. Likewise, these are all first-party Nintendo games that you won’t be able to play on PS5 , Xbox , PC or anywhere else.



I put together a similar roundup last year, so this time I’m mixing things up a bit with some new games, though I’ll also highlight some noteworthy alternatives to give you even more games to consider.

Unlike the best PS5 games or the best Xbox games , both single player and multiplayer games from Nintendo rarely see big discounts. For this reason, you might want to consider picking up a pair of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers as you can save quite a bit on some of the most popular games on Nintendo’s hybrid console when you buy them this way. Just keep in mind that you will need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership to be eligible for this deal.

Here are my top five picks for must-play games on your new Nintendo Switch this year and if you’re playing on your TV instead of in handheld mode, you might want to grab one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers first.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Now I know what you’re thinking: you should probably play 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild first — I made that same point in last year’s list. But with so many great Nintendo Switch games to play and new Nintendo Switch 2 games likely arriving next year, I think it makes more sense to dive right into T he Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . It’s a bit faster than its predecessor and the way in which Hyrule has changed in the time between the two games makes it feel more lived in.

There’s also a great recap of the events of the first game at the beginning of this one that tells you pretty much everything you need to know to get caught up on Link’s first big outing on the Switch.



In Tears of the Kingdom, the original game’s open world has been expanded upon even further. Now, in addition to the ground, you also have the newly formed Sky Islands above Hyrule to explore as well as the underground Depths beneath it.

You also have all new abilities to master. Instead of your standard weapons, you can use Link’s Fuse ability to make your own. Want a very long sword with great range? Just attach two together using Fuse.

Building is a big part of Tears of the Kingdom and along with new, unique weapons, you’ll also need to build boats, land vehicles and even gliders to traverse its massive open world. There’s so much to do that you can easily get lost in this game and with a brand new console in your hands, that’s kind of the point.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

When it comes to multiplayer games on the Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an easy recommendation. However, if you’d rather fight your friends, family and other Switch players both offline and online instead of just racing them, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the game for you.

Besides Mario, Donkey Kong, Kirby and loads of other beloved Nintendo characters, this game has a huge roster of new playable characters that you’ll need to unlock to play as. There are also a total of 116 different stages to fight in if you go all out and get the DLC or 103 stages with the base game.

Whether you’re playing on the same couch with your friends, online against opponents from around the world or even by yourself, there’s plenty to do in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. From your traditional Smash to Classic Mode to Training Mode or even the single-player Adventure Mode, you won’t get bored anytime soon as you work on mastering each character’s different abilities.

New characters will also appear to challenge you as you play the game and if you defeat them, they’re unlocked, and you can play as them going forward. Some of these characters even come from other, non-Nintendo franchises like Sonic, Rayman and Final Fantasy. If you like the feeling you get from a hard-earned victory and love unlocking new characters, songs, spirits (trophies) and other customizable items along the way, you’re going to have loads of fun becoming a champion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

This next game is actually two games in one which is why I’m recommending it over 2017’s Super Mario Odyssey . While Super Mario 3D World originally launched on the Wii U, the Switch is the best place to play it thanks to some gameplay enhancements and upgrades Nintendo added to this version.

You can play by yourself or with up to three friends and while its levels feel like those from a classic 2D Mario game, this is a 3D platformer that blends the best of both dimensions for a very unique experience. As you work your way through each level, you’ll need to collect stars which are used to unlock new stages. Miss one the first time around? Don’t worry as you can always go back to a level and the majority of them are very replayable.

Even if you’ve played Super Mario 3D World before, the Switch version includes a brand new game called Bowser’s Fury . As with Super Mario Odyssey, this full 3D platformer features an open world for you to explore. However, it’s a seamless open world with no loading screens or anything else to get in your way.

As you travel across Lake Lapcat collecting Cat Shrines (this game’s stars), you’re under constant threat from the massive Fury Bowser who can appear at any time. When he does, the sky turns dark and depending on whether or not you have a Giga Bell, you’ll either have to run or stand and fight him. These Giga Bells instantly transform Mario into Giga Cat Mario and from there, he’s able to bring the fight to Fury Bowser directly. Bowser’s Fury is worth playing on its own if you’re a big Mario fan but with this collection, you get two games in one.

Keep in mind though that Bowser’s Fury is only about three to four hours long but trust me, you’ll be glued to your screen the entire time.

Nintendo Switch Sports

One of the best things about the Nintendo Wii is that it came with Wii Sports included and back in 2022, Nintendo finally brought bowling, tennis, volleyball and all of our other favorite sports to the Switch. With Nintendo Switch Sports , we also got some new sports to play including the swordplay game Chambara and soccer. Then through a series of free updates, we also can enjoy golf and basketball.

Just like Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports is great to play in the same room with your friends and family. However, you can also play against others online or by yourself. Of all the sports available, golf is really fun as you get to replay all of your favorite courses from Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort. If you want even more golf though, check out Mario Golf: Super Rush. Overall, this game has a lot of different sports to try out and it’s easy to pick up and play when you only have time for a quick session.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

If you missed out on this beloved RPG back on the GameCube, you’re in luck as it was recently ported over to the Switch. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door does a fantastic job of mixing turn-based battles with platforming, and this remake features upgraded visuals along with loads of quality of life improvements. From the new Partner Ring which lets you easily switch characters to the hints system, there’s never been a better time to jump into this classic Mario RPG. If you want something brand new though, check out Mario & Luigi: Brothership . Or if you want to go even deeper into Mario’s role-playing adventures, there’s also the remake of Super Mario RPG from the Super Nintendo.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door sees everyone’s favorite Italian plumber embark on a treasure hunt while attempting to rescue Princess Peach, naturally. One of my favorite things about this game though is its battle system — besides its unique paper aesthetic, it involves a lot of well-timed button presses to do the most damage possible. Every battle also takes place on a stage with an audience that will cheer you on or heckle you. If you haven’t played Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door yet, it’s even better on the Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Although you don’t necessarily need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play the games detailed above, getting one will allow you to play them online with friends. You also get access to more than 100 classic NES, SNES and GameBoy games. If you want even more classic games though, you’re going to want to get the Expansion Pack, as it adds Sega Genesis, Game Boy Advance and even Nintendo 64 games along with DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and plenty of other first-party Nintendo games.

A standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs $19.99 per year while the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 annually. You can also pay a bit more for a Family Membership which supports up to eight accounts. If this is your first time setting up a Nintendo Account, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial to test out Nintendo Switch Online, though you will have to enter your payment information.

While you don’t need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription or the Expansion Pack, they’re both a great way to get access to even more awesome Nintendo games to make the most out of your new Switch.