I just spent a week with the Nintendo Switch 2 — here's the 3 essential accessories to upgrade your console

It’s been just over a week since the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, and I’m loving my time with the new console so far. As I wrote in my review, it’s pretty much the hybrid device of my dreams — and definitely one of the best handheld consoles — and I’ve already had some brilliant early play experiences on the Switch 2.

However, while the Nintendo Switch 2 is extremely impressive out of the box, like most consoles, it can be further enhanced with a few useful accessories. The range of compatible Switch 2 accessories at present is a little small, but will naturally grow over time. However, there’s already a handful of compatible extras that I think are worthy of being considered almost essential.

So, if you’re a fellow Switch 2 early adopter, then these are the three accessories I’ve tested so far that upgraded my play experience. This trio has already become a key part of my Nintendo Switch 2 gaming setup.

3 essential Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I was late to the Pro controller party with the original Switch, only picking up one at the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in 2023. But for Switch 2, I’ve had my hands on a Pro controller from day one, and it might be one of the best pads I’ve ever used.

The Switch 2 Pro controller blows the Joy-Cons 2 housed within the included grip attachment out of the water. Not only does it feel amazing in your hands, with delightfully clicky buttons, triggers and sticks to boot, but it also offers a key upgrade: back buttons. These customizable buttons are a serious boon, and I’ve already found them highly useful, particularly in Mario Kart World.

The Switch 2 Pro controller is a little pricey at $84, but if you’re going to be using your new console for any significant length in TV mode, then it’s a worthwhile investment as it really does elevate the play experience.

Plus, its battery life is fantastic. After a week, I have yet to charge mine, which is quite a pleasant change from the PS5’s DualSense, which usually starts flashing “low battery” after just a couple of play sessions, if not sooner.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Dbrand Killswitch case

(Image credit: dbrand)

I’ve made no secret of my love for the Nintendo Switch 2 at this early stage of the console’s lifecycle. However, if I have one criticism (well, I have two — battery life isn’t great), it’s that the console lacks the in-built ergonomic grips found on the likes of the Steam Deck OLED.

In handheld mode, it’s not the most comfortable device to hold for long periods of time, but this (relatively) minor issue can be pretty easily fixed via a third-party case. There’s already a whole bunch of options, but the one I’ve been using is dbrand’s Killswith case. And I’m impressed with the results.

Not only does the Killswitch give the console some extra heft to hold onto, but it also comes in three separate parts (two Joy-Con 2 grips and a casing for the main console unit). This retains the ability to detach the Joy-Con 2s and make use of the Switch 2's tabletop mode.

The downside of the Killswitch case is that once snugly fitted around the console, the Switch 2 no longer fits into the standard dock, but dbrand has resolved this problem by including a Dock Adapter with every order. It’s not the most elegant solution, but it’s effective and takes mere seconds to install.

dbrand Killswitch - Nintendo Switch 2 : $59 at dbrand The Nintendo Switch 2 Killswitch from dbrand both protects your console and elevates your gaming experience by making the hybrid even more comfortable to hold in handheld mode. It comes in three bundles starting from $59, but those looking to take their Switch 2 on the road will want to consider the Travel bundle for $79.

Samsung microSD Express card

(Image credit: Samsung / Nintendo)

The Switch 2 packs a respectable 256GB of storage space as standard. That might not seem like it would go far in today’s world of 100GB install sizes, but Switch 2 games typically have a smaller file footprint than PS5 or Xbox games.

Even the most storage-hungry software like Cyberpunk 2077 demands only 60GB of space, but that’s still a fair chunk of your available storage.

Even if 256GB base storage stretched further than you might think, I maxed out my Switch 2’s hard drive on day one after installing eight launch games, so an increase was needed. I opted for the officially licensed $59 Samsung Express microSD card. It even has a cute little Mario logo etched on.

Users looking for a cheaper alternative might want to consider the 256GB Express microSD from Onn, for $35 at Walmart. One of my colleagues just picked it up for their Nintendo Switch 2 and reports that it works just as well.