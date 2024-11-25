Super Mario Odyssey is still my favorite Nintendo Switch game — and it's now at its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are coming in hot, and one of the best Nintendo Switch games is now in the mix of fantastic price cuts. If you have yet to play Super Mario Odyssey, now is the time to grab it.

Right now, Super Mario Odyssey is just $29 at Best Buy, which takes $30 off its usual starting price. Even years after its release, Nintendo rarely offers price cuts this high to it first-party titles, and Mario Odyssey more than holds up to this day.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy Released in 2017, Super Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made. Easy to jump into but hard to master with Mario's new set of platforming moves, there's hours of fun to be had exploring a host of new worlds and finding all of their secrets. Plus, who wouldn't want to play as a T-Rex with an iconic moustache? Now, you can do just that with a $30 price cut.

If you have yet to check out Mario's 3D platforming adventure, you've been missing out. Our Super Mario Odyssey review says it all: "One feeling kept washing over me as I played Super Mario Odyssey: joy. This title has an uncanny ability to bring a smile to your face, as if it knows just how much value escape can bring."

That sentiment still holds up to this day, making it an essential for any Nintendo Switch owner's collection. With its tight platforming controls, bountiful secrets to uncover, and inventive gameplay mechanics that never fail to impress, this game delivers oodles of fun from start to finish.

After replaying Mario Odyssey recently, it's safe to say that it's still a blast. Plus, if you've bagged yourself a Nintendo Switch OLED, Mario Odyssey will shine even brighter.

We've seen some brilliant Nintendo Switch games with Mario taking centre stage over the years, including Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG and plenty more. But it all kicked off with Super Mario Odyssey in 2017, and it continues to be an absolute treat to jump into.

Looking for more recent Switch games with major discounts? Nintendo's biggest sale of the year for Black Friday is happening right now, and it includes titles you won't want to miss out on. Plus, you can check out even more amazing Best Buy Black Friday deals.