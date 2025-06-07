I’ve played 8 Nintendo Switch 2 launch games — here’s the 3 I’d buy first (Mario Kart World isn't one of them)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out in the wild, and the first question most early adopters will be asking themselves is “Which launch games should I buy first?”

The obvious answer is Mario Kart World, but I’m going to be controversial here and say that Mario’s latest karting adventure isn’t the most essential title on the Switch 2 at launch. Don’t get me wrong, it’s plenty of fun, but I’m not convinced some of its changes are for the better, and I currently prefer the familiar comforts of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

During my first 24 hours with Nintendo Switch 2, I have played more than half a dozen titles that have convinced me this hybrid system already has a pretty healthy library right out of the gate. From Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition to the surprisingly enjoyable console showcase Nintendo Switch Welcome Tour, there are plenty of great games on Switch 2.

After testing eight different games on my first day with the Nintendo Switch 2, here are the three that I recommend you pick up first if you’ve just secured the hybrid console for yourself.

3 best Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition — Nintendo Switch™ 2 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition was already a phenomenal game on platforms like PS5 and PC, so it’s hardly a surprise that it’s fantastic on Nintendo Switch 2.

The open-world RPG from The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red sees you play a mercenary named V in the dark sci-fi megalopolis Night City and is packed with intense missions to complete and memorable characters to meet. It’s pretty widely considered one of the best RPGs of recent times for a reason.

What makes it such a standout in the Switch 2’s launch library is that it’s a pretty demanding title. It infamously ran atrociously on PS4 and Xbox One at launch in 2020. The fact that it’s running, and running seriously well on the Nintendo Switch 2 — even better than on the Steam Deck — is the first sign that Nintendo’s new hardware has some serious horsepower under the hood.

Yes, it’s not as visually lush as on a top-end gaming PC, or a PS5 Pro, and you won’t get a 60 fps framerate, but the graphical compromises on Switch 2 are surprisingly slight, and having such a vast experience on a handheld is still awesome even in an era of gaming where powerful portables are becoming pretty standard.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: $69 at Amazon Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild / Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda games – Nintendo Switch 2 Editions & ZELDA NOTES – Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Am I cheating here by listing both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as a single list entry? You bet I am, but it’s my list, I make the rules.

Okay, if pushed for a single choice, I’d opt for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but the games are so closely linked that I think you can make the case for them being included in a single entry. Plus, Nintendo has been grouping them together in marketing materials, so don't @ me!

Regardless of your first pick, these are two of the best games of all time, Breath of the Wild was my first ever Zelda game back in 2017 on the original Nintendo Switch and it’s focus on largely unguided exploration, coupled with ingenious puzzles and surprisingly tricky combat resulted in an experience that very few titles since have managed to match in the past almost decades.

Meanwhile, Tears of the Kingdom builds upon Breath of the Wild in seriously interesting ways by expanding your arsenal of abilities, and includes some of the most satisfying head-scratchers I’ve ever encountered in a video game. Just being able to manipulate objects and stick them together to create all sorts of inventions is pure Nintendo brilliance.

The problem with these games was always the hardware they were confined to. The original Switch just wasn’t powerful enough for such vast games, with so many physics-driven systems at its core. Blurry textures and framerate drops were an all too common problem. But thanks to their Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades, both games now play with a near-perfect framerate and look better than ever.

Frankly, Tears of the Kingdom is so good on Switch 2, I’m tempted to return to my 4.5 out of 5 review from 2023 and now bump it up to a perfect score.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Best Buy The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but looking and running better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Best Buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the incredible direct follow-up to Breath of the Wild, and sees Link once again exploring a vast open Hyrule, as he hunts for answers regarding the mysterious gloom infecting the lands. whereabouts. This Nintendo Switch 2 Edition boosts both image clarity and framerate, making it the definitive way to enjoy one of the best games of recent years.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour — Overview Trailer — Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour took a lot of punches when it was revealed during the Nintendo Direct event. This collection of tech demos and micro-games is designed to showcase the unique features of the Switch 2, like the Mouse Mode and Joy-Con 2 controllers' HD rumble 2.

The internet (and to be honest, myself as well at the time) declared that it should have been a free pack-in title ala Astro’s Playroom on PS5 or Wii Sports on the Nintendo Wii. I do still think Nintendo probably should have given this game away for free with each Switch 2 console. However, after playing it myself, I’m pleasantly surprised. Is it worth the $10 cost? I think so (just).

The whole experience is set within a giant Nintendo Switch 2, which has been retrofitted to be a museum-like hub. You pick a basic avatar and then run around collecting stamps and medals by completing mini-games and acing quizzes that test you on a series of fact files you just read. Granted, the latter activity does feel quite a lot like completing a training module at work!

One micro-game, which casts you as a mini UFO trying to avoid falling objects using the Joy-Con 2 Mouse Mode, had me hooked for a good 15 minutes, as I was eager to beat the preset high score. Yes, it’s a simple experience, but the clean art style is appealing, and it’s very novel in concept.

I’ve also already found Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour to be a great game to pick up if you want to showcase the console to your non-gamer friends and family, as it can be picked up and enjoyed with basically zero familiarity with gaming and controller experience.

The $10 price point also makes it appealing if you’re looking for an extra launch game that won’t cost you a full $60-70.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour: $10 at nintendo.com Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour serves as a fantastic way to get familiar with the brand-new console. Set within a giant Switch 2, you walk around a Museum-like setting and complete micro-games and tech demos that showcase the console's new features, and also learn more about the technology that powers the Switch 2.

