7 best trailers from Nintendo's June Direct — Metroid Prime 4, Mario & Luigi: Brothership and more

Despite rumors, and explicit denials, there were some who thought that Nintendo would show off the Switch 2 during today's June Nintendo Direct.

They didn't do that of course but instead the company showed a number of delightful looking games across 40 minutes and most will come out in the next few months. This included a new Zelda game and a surprising teaser for the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4.

The company announced 31 games, and 1 new special edition console at the Direct. We've gone through and picked seven trailers that stuck out to us.

These aren't the only ones we're excited for from what Nintendo showed but they jumped right to the top of the list of games we expect to be on our best Nintendo Switch games list.

Top 7 Games featured in the June Nintendo Direct

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

For the first time in nearly a decade, Mario and Luigi are sharing a game title in Mario & Luigi: Brothership. The last one was Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam which came out on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2015.

The newest iteration looks delightful and sees the brothers platform around the world of Concordia fighting electric enemies across various environments and traveling in an island/boat called Shipshape Island.

This one arrives on November 7 and is the sixth entry in the series.

MIO: Memories in Orbit

Based on other recent trailers that have dropped, I may just be a sucker for a watercolor palette. MIO: Memories in Orbit looks absolutely gorgeous and its sci-fi look feels almost inspired by Jeff Lemire's Ascender comics.

Not much more information has been released but it looks like a platformer and its coming in 2025.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

This one was a big surprise, but Square Enix is releasing remakes of the first three Dragon Quest games. The first one coming out is Dragon Quest III but the first and second entries in the series will be coming later.

The remake looks very much Octopath Traveler and I think that is enough to draw in fans of the originals. The next iteration in the series Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate was announced in 2021, and has faced a number of delays.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

I am an avowed Luigi stan and love any game where he gets to break out of his brother's shadow.

Luigi's Mansion 3 came out in 2018 but many may have wanted to play Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon which was only on the 3DS. The Luigi's Mansion 2 Remake is an updated version of Dark Moon with improved graphics and more.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Seven Marvel vs Capcom games in one glorious package. I've long felt that Capcom should shove every character they've featured in a Marvel vs Capcom game into one giant uber-roster a la Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The best game in the seven game collection has to be Marvel vs. Capcom 2. It's the first time that any of these titles will be playable on modern hardware though.

This takes me back to my days of playing Marvel vs. Capcom 2 in the bowling alley while my dad was in a league. Good times.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

I would be excited about any Zelda announcement but The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom one upped the ante by being the first Zelda game to feature Zelda herself as the hero.

And it's coming soon on September 26th. I enjoyed the art style of the Link's Awakening remake and Zelda following that style is great news.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

The fourth iteration of the first-person Metroid Prime series was announced all the way back in 2017. It quickly became Nintendo's version of Half-Life 3.

We're not expecting Metroid Prime 4 to come out until 2025, at some point, maybe. Part of the delay stems from Nintendo rebooting its development and moving the game to Retro Studios, the series' original developer.

Everything featured at the June Nintendo Direct