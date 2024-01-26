Leicester vs Birmingham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round online

Leicester vs Birmingham sees the Championship pace-setters face a City side enjoying a honeymoon period under a new manager — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Leicester vs Birmingham live stream, date, time, channels The Leicester vs Birmingham live stream takes place on Friday, January 27.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 28)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

The Foxes currently sit at the top of the second-tier Championship table. Even if they’ve stumbled in recent weeks suffering a setback against Coventry City and a 1-1 draw with 2nd placed Ispwich, they remain seven points clear of the Tractor Boys and look like a comfortable bet for an immediate return to the Premier League. Automatic promotion is the aim, so Leicester may rotate for this cup match but will still hope to maintain morale with a win.

Birmingham sacked Wayne Rooney at the start of the month following a short-lived 15-match stint as manager, and that decision is already looking a wise one. Under new boss Tony Mowbray, Birmingham are unbeaten in the league with a draw and a win against Swansea and Stoke. And while a replay was needed to overcome Hull in the previous FA Cup round, Birmingham are looking much improved already.

These two sides have already met this season back in December. That game was a thrilling 3-2 that saw the Foxes emerge victorious. Let’s hope for a match of similar excitement in the Leicester vs Birmingham live stream.

Watch Leicester vs Birmingham from abroad

Watch Leicester vs Birmingham live streams from anywhere

Leicester vs Birmingham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your own home.

Watch around the world

How to watch the Leicester vs Birmingham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester vs Birmingham live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney, Marvel and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Leicester vs Birmingham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Leicester vs Birmingham in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, Leicester vs Birmingham is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast live by either BBC or ITV in the United Kingdom over the fourth round weekend.

However, if you're in the U.K. right now but usually live somewhere where the game is being shown, you can still watch via the services you access in your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Leicester vs Birmingham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leicester vs Birmingham live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Leicester vs Birmingham live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leicester vs Birmingham live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Leicester vs Birmingham. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leicester vs Birmingham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access FA Cup live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.