How to watch '90 Day Fiance' season 11 online — stream new episodes of flagship series

A juggernaut of the reality romance genre, the “90 Day” franchise shows no signs of slowing down as the flagship show returns for its eleventh season. There’s new couples, returning couples and a franchise first throuple, so here’s how to watch “90 Day Fiance” season 11 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'90 Day Fiance' season 11 release date and time "90 Day Fiance" season 11 premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, February 16.

U.S. — TLC via Sling / Max

RoW (release dates TBC) — Discovery Plus (UK & CA) | Binge (AU)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

For the uninitiated, “90 Day Fiance” follows the fortunes of a group of intercultural couples (here, US nationals and their foreign fiances), as they navigate the complex process of love, culture clashes and societal norms against the ticking clock of the overseas partner’s 90-day visa expiring. It's also spawned various spinoffs with tens of other seasons.

This season will see some familiar faces return as Shawn and Alliya and Jessica and Juan from spinoff “Love in Paradise” make a comeback alongside Shekinah and Sarper from “The Other Way”. This season will see Shawn set to introduce Alliya to his family. A nerve racking prospect, not only due to the 30 year age gap, but also because the trans woman is evolving into a very different person to the one Shawn fell in love with as she continues to transition. Meanwhile, Jessica and Juan navigate shifting from carefree singles to parenthood, while Sarper struggles to leave the reckless lifestyle he enjoyed in Turkey behind for the responsibilities of family.

Most intriguing this season is seeing a throuple featured for the first time as San Diego based Amani and Matt navigate shifting their relationship with Mexican Any to a permanent one. This means that the couple must divorce, to allow one of them to marry Any and move forward with her K1 visa. The couple introduced a third party to address difficulties in their marriage, so officially ending it could be a risky way to move forward. It’ll certainly be interesting to watch play out.

Ready for another season of culture clash romance? Read on to find out how to watch "90 Day Fiance” online and from anywhere around the world and find out all you need to know about the new cast.

How to watch '90 Day Fiance' season 11 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "90 Day Fiance" season 11 will air on TLC with the premiere set for Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will continue in the same slot weekly.

Episodes will also available to stream on Max.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch TLC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming service when abroad.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), TLC, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Watch '90 Day Fiance' season 11 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "90 Day Fiance" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch "90 Day Fiance" season 11 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in to "90 Day Fiance" just as you would at home.

How to watch '90 Day Fiance' season 11 in the U.K.

"90 Day Fiance" season 11 will stream on Discovery Plus in the U.K.. There's no confirmed release date just yet, but we wouldn't expect it to be too far behind its U.S. airing.

Whilst you're waiting, you can watch all the previous seasons and spinoffs now on Discovery Plus.

A Discovery Plus subscription starts at £3.99 per month. For sports fans, the £30.99 premium tier will get all things TNT Sports, such as Champions League and Premier League football.

If you're outside of the U.K., you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent Discovery Plus from working.

How to watch '90 Day Fiance' season 11 in Canada

Discovery Plus will also be the place to watch "90 Day Fiance" season 11 in Canada, but again, a release date is TBC.

Canadians are looking at CA$5.99 per month to access Discovery Plus, or CA$8.99 per month to go ad-free.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home as you will be geo-blocked when not in the Great North. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch '90 Day Fiance' season 11 in Australia

It's a similar story Down Under, with no release date yet announced. When "90 Day Fiance" does arrive in Oz, it'll stream on Binge.

Binge subscriptions start from AU$10 per month, up to AU$22. It's worth noting, the service does offer a 7-day FREE trial to new users.

Visiting Australia and don't want to wait? American fans can watch the show from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about '90 Day Fiance' season 11

'90 Day Fiance' season 11 trailer

Tune in To an All New Season of 90 Day Fiancé! | 90 Day Fiancé | TLC - YouTube Watch On

'90 Day Fiance' season 11 couples

The official introduction to our old and new couples (and throuple!) from TLC teases:

Stevi (Hattiesburg, MS) and Mahdi (Tehran, Iran)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Stevi and Mahdi’s love story began when Stevi taught online English classes to Mahdi, who was her student. After a whirlwind transcontinental romance and only one week spent together in person, Stevi is bringing Mahdi to the States to marry her. However, due to the complicated political climate, Mahdi’s arrival in Mississippi may mean he could jeopardize his chances to return to Iran. From the outset of his 90-day journey, Mahdi is overwhelmed by homesickness, leaving Stevi worried about their future. Along the way, Mahdi uncovers unsettling truths about Stevi, causing him to question his decision. Meanwhile, the couple struggles to bridge deep cultural divides, and Mahdi faces the heart-wrenching dilemma of whether he can truly build a future in the U.S. or if his heart is still tethered to his homeland.

Mark (West Ossipee, NH) and Mina (Paris, France)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Mark, a 59-year-old divorced pilot living in a tranquil aviation community in rural New Hampshire, meets Mina, a glamourous 34-year-old Parisian model, and is instantly captivated. After a love affair and a 2-year-old daughter together, Mina is finally moving to the U.S. However, her new life is far from easy. She must temporarily leave behind Clayton, her 9-year-old son, until his passport is processed, in Paris, and the separation weighs heavily on her. Adding to her struggles, Mark’s daughter from his first marriage, Jordan, questions Mina’s intentions. Isolated in rural New Hampshire and without her son or a strong bond with Mark’s family, Mina begins to question whether she should stay in America or return to France.

Throuple: Matt and Amani (San Diego, CA) and Any (Tijuana, Mexico)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

On the surface, Amani and Matt appear to have the perfect life. Both successful and strikingly attractive, they have been married for ten years and are raising two daughters in a beautiful home in San Diego. However, beneath the surface, the couple is exploring ways to navigate some difficult nuances in their marriage. Amani, who is bisexual, together with Matt, has explored being in polyamorous relationships to keep their marriage in balance. Now, Amani and Matt have fallen in love with Any, a single mother and exotic dancer from Tijuana, Mexico. The threesome has been dating for over a year, and now Matt, Amani and Any are looking to make their relationship permanent. To do so, however, means Matt and Amani must divorce to move forward with the K1 visa, allowing one of them to marry Any and finally bring her to the U.S. First, they will travel to Mexico to spend more time with Any's family and friends and confirm they are making the right decision in their relationship journey.

Gregory (Islip Terrace, NY) and Joan (Kampala, Uganda)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Greg, a Long Island native, fell in love with Joan during a vacation in Uganda. Now, he’s bringing her to the U.S. to start a life together. Joan, a highly educated NGO Director, is deeply committed to her career and values stability and security, while Greg still lives with his overbearing mom and doesn’t have a stable job. Once in America and living under Greg’s mom’s roof, Joan begins to feel the strain on their relationship and realizes she needs more from the man she loves. Joan gives Greg an ultimatum – get a steady job or she’s headed home. Greg needs to step up and meet Joan’s expectations or risk losing the future they’ve dreamed of.

Returning: Shekinah (Los Angeles, CA) and Sarper (Istanbul, Turkey)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Coming off their recent appearance on "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way", Sarper finally makes it to Los Angeles from Turkey. In the U.S., Sarper must prove he can adapt to his new environment without falling back into his old, reckless habits. Most importantly, he must win the approval of Shekinah’s family, and especially from her daughter, Sofie. If they don’t approve, Shekinah will send Sarper packing. Together, Shekinah and Sarper must decide if they're ready to commit to each other and build a foundation in America.

Returning: Shawn (Los Angeles, CA) and Alliya (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Shawn and Alliya, featured previously on "90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise", are embarking on the next chapter of their life together in America. However, their journey is far from easy. Besides the eyebrow-raising 30-year age gap between them, Shawn has kept much of his relationship with Alliya a secret from friends and family. Will he be ready to introduce his love into his life? The most difficult hurdle is Shawn’s internal struggle— he finds that Alliya, who is a trans woman, is evolving into a very different person than the one he first fell in love with as she continues to transition and explore surgical options. Now, Shawn is faced with the most important question of all: can he say "I do" to someone whose identity is changing before his eyes?

Returning: Jessica (Torrington, WY) and Juan (Cali, Colombia)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Juan and Jessica who were featured on "90 Day Fiance: love in Paradise" are back to begin their new life together in America. This season, Juan moves from Colombia to join his fiancée Jessica and their baby son, and soon-to-be stepsons, in a sleepy town in Wyoming. The couple face many challenges, from Juan’s loyalty to Jessica, to Jessica’s doubts about Juan’s ability to adapt to a major role shift—from a carefree cruise ship bartender to full-time Dad. With tensions rising and a new family dynamic to navigate, the couple faces a pivotal moment in their love story.