Kindles are one of those coveted items that rarely go on sale — so you can imagine my excitement when I spotted Amazon offering discounts on several of the popular e-readers ahead of October Prime Day.

I haven’t spotted any deals on standalone Kindles just yet, but Kindle bundles are currently up to 42% off. Plus, all three Kindle Kids models are also discounted, making this a particularly good time to shop if you’re buying for a young reader.

One of the best deals for adults is on the Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle, which is just $201 (was $346) and includes a protective case and a charger. Similarly, you can also grab the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16 GB) for just $125 (was $161).

If you're in the marker for a new Kindle this fall, now is the perfect time to snap one up with a markdown. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Kindle deals.

Kindle Deals

Kindle Kids (16 GB): was $179 now $122 at Amazon Pick up the Kindle Kids 16GB for nearly $60 less thanks to this discount. This latest edition comes with a fun, decorated cover, ad-free books, a glare-free display and faster page turning. Read more Read less ▼

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16 GB): was $161 now $125 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet. Read more Read less ▼

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB): was $229 now $169 at Amazon This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it gets splashed. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $346 now $201 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB Kindle Colorsoft, as well as a fabric cover and 9W power adapter–up. The Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you really want to get the most out of your comics, book covers and illustrations, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it more than delivers on its premise. And now that it's on sale for this price, it's a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle (32 GB): was $337 now $203 at Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display. Read more Read less ▼

Kindle Colorsoft Kids (16GB): was $299 now $209 at Amazon The Kindle Kids Colorsoft offers the same great Kindle reading experience, except it's optimized for reading in color. Book covers, comics and graphic novels spring to life on the display. This model comes comes with a 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, and a 2-year "worry-free guarantee." Read more Read less ▼

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft Essentials Bundle (32 GB): was $789 now $569 at Amazon This bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a 32GB Scribe Colorsoft, a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter. It's one of the most expensive e-readers you'll find, but it offers a large 11-inch e-paper display, comes with a stylus to write and draw on the tablet's screen and up to eight weeks of battery life. And did I mention that you can view your comics, graphic novels and book covers in glorious full color? Read more Read less ▼