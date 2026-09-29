Amazon just slashed Kindle prices by up to 42% — here are 7 bundle deals I’d shop ahead of Prime Day
Kindle deals to help you crush your reading goals this fall
Kindles are one of those coveted items that rarely go on sale — so you can imagine my excitement when I spotted Amazon offering discounts on several of the popular e-readers ahead of October Prime Day.
I haven’t spotted any deals on standalone Kindles just yet, but Kindle bundles are currently up to 42% off. Plus, all three Kindle Kids models are also discounted, making this a particularly good time to shop if you’re buying for a young reader.
One of the best deals for adults is on the Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle, which is just $201 (was $346) and includes a protective case and a charger. Similarly, you can also grab the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16 GB) for just $125 (was $161).
If you're in the marker for a new Kindle this fall, now is the perfect time to snap one up with a markdown. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Kindle deals.
Quick Links
- shop all early Prime Day deals
- Kindle Kids: was $179 now $122
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16 GB): was $161 now $125
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB): was $229 now $169
- Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $346 now $201
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle (32GB): was $276 now $203
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids (16GB): was $299 now $209
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft Essentials Bundle (32GB): was $789 now $569
Kindle Deals
Pick up the Kindle Kids 16GB for nearly $60 less thanks to this discount. This latest edition comes with a fun, decorated cover, ad-free books, a glare-free display and faster page turning.
Read moreRead less▼
This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it gets splashed.
Read moreRead less▼
This bundle includes the 16GB Kindle Colorsoft, as well as a fabric cover and 9W power adapter–up. The Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you really want to get the most out of your comics, book covers and illustrations, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it more than delivers on its premise. And now that it's on sale for this price, it's a no-brainer.
Read moreRead less▼
This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display.
Read moreRead less▼
The Kindle Kids Colorsoft offers the same great Kindle reading experience, except it's optimized for reading in color. Book covers, comics and graphic novels spring to life on the display. This model comes comes with a 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, and a 2-year "worry-free guarantee."
Read moreRead less▼
This bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a 32GB Scribe Colorsoft, a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter. It's one of the most expensive e-readers you'll find, but it offers a large 11-inch e-paper display, comes with a stylus to write and draw on the tablet's screen and up to eight weeks of battery life. And did I mention that you can view your comics, graphic novels and book covers in glorious full color?
Read moreRead less▼
Shop More Deals
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.