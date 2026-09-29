Channel your inner Batman or Spider-Man with 15 great superhero toys
Swing into action or assemble a heroic squad with these DC and Marvel toys
If you or someone in your family is a fan of comic books and superhero movies then you'll probably need no excuse to pick up some new toys and merch!
For this article, I've pulled together 15 cool picks covering some of DC and Marvel's best and biggest characters. From Black Panther and Batman to Spider-Man and Dr. Doom, there's dynamic action figures, fun masks, and amazing Lego sets to choose from here.
Any of these would make a great Christmas present for a friend and loved one, or a nice treat for yourself. And if you're still in a superhero mood, why not also check out our recent list of some of the best graphic novels of all time?
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.