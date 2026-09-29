Channel your inner Batman or Spider-Man with 15 great superhero toys

If you or someone in your family is a fan of comic books and superhero movies then you'll probably need no excuse to pick up some new toys and merch!

For this article, I've pulled together 15 cool picks covering some of DC and Marvel's best and biggest characters. From Black Panther and Batman to Spider-Man and Dr. Doom, there's dynamic action figures, fun masks, and amazing Lego sets to choose from here.

Any of these would make a great Christmas present for a friend and loved one, or a nice treat for yourself. And if you're still in a superhero mood, why not also check out our recent list of some of the best graphic novels of all time?

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