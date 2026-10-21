What to watch tonight: 38 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more (Oct. 21)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with some chilling horror picks on Shudder.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 21), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to watch this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Gladiator’ (2000) (Netflix)

GLADIATOR | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Historical action movie

What it's about: In ancient Rome, respected general Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) is betrayed by the ambitious Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), who seizes the throne and orders the murder of Maximus' family. Captured and sold into slavery, Maximus becomes a gladiator, fighting his way through the arenas. As his victories earn him public admiration, he sees an opportunity to confront Commodus and avenge his family's deaths.

Why you should watch it: Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" is essential viewing for fans of epic historical adventures, delivering spectacular arena battles and a powerful revenge story. Russell Crowe delivers a captivating performance as Maximus, while Joaquin Phoenix makes a chillingly compelling villain. Backed by an unforgettable score and emotional stakes, this Oscar-winning blockbuster remains a thrilling showcase of old-school cinematic spectacle.

Watch "Gladiator" on Netflix now

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‘The Terminal List’ (season 2 premiere) (Prime Video)

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-thriller series

What it's about: Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) searches for a new purpose after completing his revenge mission. When the CIA corners him, he must clear his name by stopping a resurgent terrorist group that has recruited an ally. His mission takes him across continents, uncovering a dangerous conspiracy stretching from Moscow to Langley, with disturbing connections to his own family's history.

Why you should watch it: If you’re in the mood for a straightforward action-thriller, “The Terminal List” season 2 delivers plenty of explosive firefights, dangerous missions and a conspiracy that keeps the tension high. Chris Pratt returns as James Reece, bringing plenty of intensity to his latest mission as the stakes extend beyond personal revenge. With gritty combat sequences, military tactics and eight episodes to work through, it’s a solid binge-watch for fans of “Reacher” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Watch "The Terminal List" season 2 on Prime Video now

‘Moana’ (2026) (Disney+)

Moana | "Official Trailer" | In Theaters July 10 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live-action adventure movie

What it's about: In Disney's live-action reimagining, "Moana" (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the ocean's call and ventures beyond the reef surrounding her home island of Motunui for the first time. Joined by the shape-shifting demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), she embarks on a dangerous ocean voyage to restore prosperity to her people. Along the way, the pair encounter mythical creatures, face formidable challenges and discover what it takes to save their island.

Why you should watch it: Disney’s live-action “Moana” brings the beloved animated adventure to life with fresh performances from Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson. The story follows Moana as she sets sail beyond her island home, encountering mythical creatures and facing dangerous challenges along the way. With vibrant visuals and plenty of adventure, it’s a great choice for family movie nights or anyone looking to revisit the original Disney classic in a new way.

Watch "Moana" on Disney+ now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Oct 21

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Mothers of Penguins" (season 2)

"The New Stanford Prison Experiment" (Netflix series)

"Six Kings Slam" (season 2) (Netflix live event)

"Emily" (2022)

"Gladiator" (2000)

"Gladiator II" (2024)

"Hollywood Dirt" (2017)

"The Ides of March" (2011)

PRIME VIDEO

"The Terminal List" (season 2 premiere)

PARAMOUNT+

"All The Queen's Men" (season 5, part 2) (finale season)

"SpongeBob & Patrick's Timeline Twist-Up" (Nickelodeon)

UEFA Champions League: Como vs. Manchester United (3:00 p.m. ET)

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal (3:00 p.m. ET)

U.S. Open Cup Final: Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis CITY SC (8:00 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

NHL: Philadelphia vs. Buffalo (7:30 p.m. ET)

AEW Dynamite (8 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Where's Wanda?" (season 2 premiere)

"Slow Horses" (season 6 new episode)

"Brothers" (new episode)

Soccer: FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United (7 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode)

"The Lowdown" (season 2 new episode)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"R.J. Decker" (Season 2 new episode) (ABC)

DISNEY+

"Moana" (2026)

"CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" (ABC)

"Merry Berry Love" (new episode)

"VisionQuest" (new episode)

PEACOCK

"Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas" (series premiere) (Bravo)

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships (Women's Team Finals, Day 2)

ESPN UNLIMITED

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET)

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET)

College football: New Mexico State at Sam Houston (8 p.m. ET)

Men's college basketball: Louisville at Kansas (7 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Just One Before I Die: The Story of Buffalo Fans" (series premiere)

SHUDDER

"The North Witch" (2024)

"Fear No Evil" (1981)

"The Horror of Frankenstein" (1970)

"Dead of Night" (1945)

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