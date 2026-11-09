3 best Netflix original crime dramas as rated by IMDB

Netflix is a goldmine for crime dramas. You can find some of the most acclaimed original series the genre has ever produced there, the kind that rack up impressive IMDb scores. But which of Netflix's crop of originals are some of the best-rated and most worth your time?

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got your back. We’ve taken care of all the digging so you can skip straight to the good stuff. The three shows below are among the best crime dramas Netflix has ever made, as rated by IMDb users.

Something tells me you’ll be recommending at least one of these to someone else before long. And if you somehow haven’t gotten around to any of them yet, my advice is to fix that as soon as possible. Check them out as soon as you finish reading and get started on remedying that now.

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'Narcos'

Narcos - Season One Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of the original Netflix powerhouses, “Narcos” kicked off the streamer’s run of must-watch crime dramas. It chronicles the bloody rise and fall of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) and the DEA agents, including Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal), who spend years trying to bring him down. Blending dramatized events with real archival footage, it explores the cocaine trade’s explosive growth and the violence it unleashed across Colombia. “Narcos” is a gripping crime epic that doubles as a crash course in one of modern history’s most infamous criminal empires. So if you want something gritty and realistic, this might want to be your first stop.

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

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'Mindhunter'

MINDHUNTER | Trailer 2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Executive produced by master of suspense David Fincher, "Mindhunter" is one of Netflix’s most chilling achievements. Set in the late 1970s, it follows two FBI agents, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) who sit down and interview imprisoned serial killers to understand how their minds work. There are no car chases or shootouts here. But there are plenty of long, unnerving conversations with some of history’s most notorious murderers. And they're starting to take a psychological toll on the men conducting them. This adventure into the minds of killers is a cerebral, slow-burn crime drama that gets under your skin, and it definitely didn't last long enough.

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

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'Ozark'

Ozark | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Jason Bateman stars as Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who launders money for a Mexican drug cartel, until a deal goes wrong. Then, he's forced to uproot his family to the Lake of the Ozarks to make good on his debt and, most importantly, stay alive. As Marty and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) sink deeper into the criminal underworld, they get tangled up with local crime families, the FBI, and young hustler named Ruth (Julia Garner). Bleak and gripping, this slow-burn thriller is unnervingly easy to lose a weekend to, and you probably will.

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

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