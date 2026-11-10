Black Friday Came Early: Five Samsung Kitchen Upgrades Worth Making Room For

Have you ever capitalized on Black Friday deals to refresh your kitchen? While this helps with Christmas dinner preparations, Black Friday is unfortunately after Thanksgiving, leaving you unable to utilize your revamped kitchen for Turkey Day. But what if you could upgrade your kitchen appliances before Thanksgiving? With Samsung's early Black Friday deals — available now — you can. From smarter food storage to easier cooking and cleanup, these five Samsung appliances can help make life in the kitchen a little simpler, just in time for holiday hosting.

1. Bespoke AI 3-Door French Door Refrigerator With Zero Clearance Fit

$2,999 $2,299 (up to 23% off)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Every chef knows that a good meal starts with quality ingredients — and proper storage of those ingredients. If you’re hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas, you’re going to need to keep a lot of different ingredients fresh. Samsung’s Bespoke AI Refrigerators can both store a large amount of ingredients and help you stay on top of keeping them fresh.

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For larger turkeys, the USDA recommends five to six days of thawing in the refrigerator before Thanksgiving. And turkeys that need to be thawed for this long also require a lot of space. This is where the Bespoke AI 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Zero Clearance Fit comes in handy. Featuring 24 cu. ft. of storage space, this refrigerator maximizes storage while minimizing the area taken up in the kitchen, so you don’t need to compromise on your turkey to make space in the kitchen. This is because of Zero Clearance Fit, which — combined with sleek counter-depth design — allows the doors to open without additional space along the sides.

Carafes make it much easier to refill glasses of water at the Thanksgiving table, and these can easily be filled up with the Water Dispenser. Additionally, select models include Sphere Ice™, which dispenses ice cubes that keep cocktails colder for longer. In addition to impressing your guests with the elevated experience of spherical ice, their beverages will be optimally chilled whether they are watching the big football game on TV before dinner or you’re all spending quality time together afterwards.

2. Bespoke AI 4-Door French Door Refrigerator With Beverage Center™

$3,399 $2,199 (up to 35% off)

(Image credit: Samsung)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Thanksgiving isn’t only about turkey — it’s also about side dishes and beverages. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, and all the other holiday favorites contain a lot of ingredients that need to be stored in the refrigerator. It can be difficult to accommodate all these ingredients, but the Bespoke AI 4-Door French Door Refrigerator With Beverage Center™ makes it much easier. FlexZone™ Drawer brings flexibility to your storage needs, letting you adjust the amount of space available to you depending on the number of items you need to store. Plus, it has five different temperature settings, allowing you to chill your ingredients accordingly. Meanwhile, the Beverage Center™ keeps refreshing drinks within easy reach and out of sight for a cleaner interior look.

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3. Bespoke Smart Slide-in Gas Range With Air Fry Max & Convection

$1,949 $1,299 (up to 33% off)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Whether it’s a holiday or a regular weekday, the right appliances elevate your meals. The Bespoke Smart Slide-in Gas Range With Air Fry Max & Convection cooks food up to 15% faster without preheating thanks to No Preheat Air Fry Max, and True Convection ensures faster, more even cooking on every rack. So if you want to make sure that Thanksgiving turkey is a nice, golden brown, take advantage of the added heating element and powerful fan that circulates consistently heated air.

4. Bespoke Over-the-Range Microwave With DualVent Technology

$749 $549 (up to 26% off)

(Image credit: Samsung)

While a microwave might not necessarily come in handy while preparing Thanksgiving dinner, it’s crucial for warming up Thanksgiving leftovers. The Bespoke Over-the-Range Microwave with DualVent Technology combines everyday convenience with DualVent Technology and a Power Front Vent to help remove smoke, steam, and cooking odors. It provides a more connected cooking experience as well, with Auto Connectivity allowing it to work with compatible Samsung ranges.

5. Bespoke AI Smart Dishwasher With 3rd Rack Washing System & AutoRelease™ Door

$1,399 $949 (up to 32% off)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Cleaning up after a meal is always a hassle. When that meal happens to be Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, the task can seem insurmountable. However, the Bespoke AI Smart Dishwasher with 3rd Rack Washing System makes that task more manageable by taking the guesswork out of cleanup with AI Wash and SmartDry with AutoRelease™ Door. It also has a 3rd Rack Washing System, a dedicated area for drinkware and cutlery that holds six 6-inch and six 4-inch cups, and includes dedicated wash jets with six spinning nozzles to ensure thorough cleaning of stubborn residue.

And don’t worry about any noise disrupting the time spent with your family after dinner, either, as Whisper Quiet 38 dBA operation makes the dishwasher barely noticeable.

Whether it’s to improve Thanksgiving, Christmas, or regular everyday cooking, Samsung’s early Black Friday deals put you in position to drastically improve your cooking experiences.

Learn more about Samsung’s early Black Friday deals here.