What to watch tonight: 20 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more (Oct. 19)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with live sports available on various services.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 19), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to watch this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Love in Disguise’ (series premiere) (Prime Video)

Genre: Romantic comedy series

What it's about: Former special forces officer turned detective Kang Jae-hee (Seol In-ah) goes undercover as a man to investigate wealthy business heir Yoon Yi-jun (Im Si-wan), who becomes the prime suspect in a shocking murder. Working as his personal secretary, she must keep her identity and true intentions hidden while navigating his unpredictable personality. But as their complicated relationship deepens, growing feelings threaten to derail her investigation and expose dangerous secrets.

Why you should watch it: "Love in Disguise" is worth watching for its fun mix of undercover mystery, romantic tension and laugh-out-loud misunderstandings. Seol In-ah and Im Si-wan bring charm to a relationship built on secrets, while the gender-disguise premise adds a fresh twist to the familiar office romance formula. If you enjoy K-dramas with sizzling chemistry, comedy and unexpected twists, this could be your next binge-watch.

Watch "Love in Disguise" on Prime Video now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The Room Next Door’ (2024) (Hulu)

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Drama movie

What it's about: Former friends Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) reconnect after years apart. While Ingrid has become a successful novelist, Martha has spent her career as a war correspondent. When Martha reveals she is terminally ill and has made a deeply personal decision about her future, Ingrid agrees to stand by her side, leading to an emotional journey that tests their friendship and explores life's final chapter.

Why you should watch it: Pedro Almodóvar's "The Room Next Door" is worth watching for the powerhouse performances of Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, whose rekindled friendship anchors this moving drama. Beautiful cinematography, striking production design and a haunting score give the film a distinctive visual style, while its thoughtful exploration of friendship and making the most of life makes it a compelling watch.

Watch "The Room Next Door" on Hulu now

‘Late Night with the Devil’ (2023) (Tubi)

Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror movie

What it's about: Struggling talk-show host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) hopes to revive his flagging ratings with a special Halloween broadcast in 1977. His guests include a psychic, a sceptic and a young girl allegedly possessed by a demon. But as strange occurrences unfold live on air, Jack's desperate bid for success spirals into a terrifying nightmare that threatens everyone in the studio.

Why you should watch it: With Halloween approaching, "Late Night with the Devil" is an ideal pick for your horror watchlist. Its retro 1970s talk-show setting, unsettling supernatural events and brilliantly eerie atmosphere make for a refreshing spin on possession horror. David Dastmalchian delivers a standout performance as a desperate host, while the found footage format makes this increasingly disturbing broadcast feel real.

Watch "Late Night with the Devil" on Tubi now

Your streaming guide: Monday, Oct 19

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"WWE Raw" (live) (8 p.m. ET)

"Good Mythical Morning" (new episode)

PRIME VIDEO

"Love in Disguise" (series premiere)

PARAMOUNT+

"V for Vengeance" (2022)

HBO MAX

"Youth" (new episode)

"Collision" (new episodes)

MLB: American League Championship Series (ALCS) game 6 (8:00 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Heart" (podcast release)

HULU

"America’s Funniest Home Videos" (season 37 new episode) (ABC)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

"That Was Us" (new podcast episode)

"The Room Next Door" (2024)

DISNEY+

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Handsome" (new podcast episode)

"Pod Meets World" (new podcast episodes)

PEACOCK

"The Crow" (2024)

"Migration" (2023)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: USA vs. Samoa (2:00 p.m. ET)

WNBA Finals, Game 2: Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries (8:00 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

NFL: Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Late Night with the Devil" (2023)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.