How to watch MTV VMAs 2024: live stream Sabrina Carpenter performance, start time

One of the biggest nights in music is here as the iconic MTV Video Music Awards returns for 2024. Host Megan Thee Stallion will welcome Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes to the stage as the Moon Men are handed out. Here's how to watch VMAs from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

MTV VMAs 2024 time, TV channels, free stream ► Date and time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Weds, Sept. 11. Red Carpet coverage from 6:30 p.m. ET.

• FREE STREAM — Watch on 10Play (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on MTV & BET (via Sling / Fubo / Philo)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

In celebration of 40 years, the VMAs has introduced a Most Iconic Performance category – think Britney and the snake, Britney kissing Madonna, Eminem and his army of lookalikes and Taylor Swift roaming the streets of New York.

The Eras Tour icon leads the pack with 12 nominations and only needs to win three to beat Beyoncé’s record as the most decorated female solo artist in VMAs history. Meanwhile, Eminem could grab the male version of that accolade too, should he win in his six nominated categories.

Other big names up for multiple-awards include Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, who will battle it out for Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year. Katy Perry will will perform a medley of her hits before receiving the Video Vanguard Award.

Read on, as we explain how to watch VMAs 2024 online from anywhere, including free streams.

Watch VMAs 2024 for FREE in Australia

Aussies can watch the VMAs for FREE on 10 Peach Comedy, with a FREE live stream available via 10 Play.

The live broadcast runs from 8.30 a.m. AEST to 12 p.m. AEST on September 12 (Australia is 14 hours ahead of the United States).

Not in Australia at the moment? Use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming services from anywhere. NordVPN works best for this.

Watch VMAs 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your home streaming service?

You can still watch the 2024 MTV VMAs thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to 10 Play for a free VMAs live stream.

Where to watch VMAs in the U.S.

U.S. fans can watch VMAs live on MTV, BET, Logo, CMT, Paramount Network, Nickelodeon and VH1 from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, September 11. Red Carpet coverage will air before hand, starting at 6.30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the VMAs on several live TV streaming services, including Sling, Fubo, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling, which carries BET. We'd also expect the VMAs to stream on Paramount Plus although it's not clear if you'll need the 'with Showtime' plan to access any live broadcast.

In the U.S., the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 will be broadcast live on BET, which is available via Sling TV. Both the Blue and Orange plans (from $40/month) carry BET and new users get a discount on their first month.

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, such as MTV.

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and BBC America. Check out the service with a free 7-day trial.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923". Plans start at $5.99 a month after a free 7-day trial. Note that you may need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for the VMAs.

Watch the 2024 MTV VMAs around the world

How to watch MTV VMAs online in Canada

Canadians can tune in to live coverage of the VMAs at the same time as the U.S. on CTV or via the broadcaster's app.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual CTV subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

Where to watch VMAs 2024 in the U.K.

There's no option to live stream the MTV VMAs 2024 for U.K. music fans, however, the show will air in full, including Red Carpet coverage, the following day, Thursday, September 12 from 8 p.m. BST on MTV.

MTV is available on a variety of platforms, but we'd recommend Sky TV or its on-demand service, Now.

Anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Australia can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to unblock their usual streaming service.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees

A whopping 25 awards are up for grabs this year. 19 of those are voted for by the public, with the remaining 6 decided by industry professionals.

Who is nominated for Video of the Year? Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"

Billie Eilish – "Lunch"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Eminem – "Houdini"

SZA – "Snooze"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Who is nominated for Song of the Year? Beyoncé – "Texas Hold 'Em"

Jack Harlow – "Lovin on Me"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Who is nominated for Artist of the Year? Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Who is nominated for Best New Artist? Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Who is nominated for Song of Summer? Ariana Grande – "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – "Guess"

Eminem – "Houdini"

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – "Like That"

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion – "Wanna Be"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Please Please Please"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

SZA – "Saturn"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

All you need to know about the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Who is hosting the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards? This year's ceremony will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who is also set to perform during the show. Previous hosts include Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Russell Brand, Jimmy Fallon, Ben Stiller and Doja Cat.

Where are the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards taking place? This year's venue is the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Nicknamed 'The Stable', the arena also serves as the home for NHL team the New York Islanders.

Who is performing at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards? Confirmed to be performing during this year's ceremony are: Anitta

Benson Boone

Camila Cabello

Chappell Roan

GloRilla

Halsey

Karol G

Katy Perry

Lenny Kravitz

Lisa

LL Cool J

Megan Thee Stallion

Rauw Alejandro

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

