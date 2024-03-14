How to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' online from anywhere

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" – officially the highest grossing concert film of all-time – lands on Disney Plus on March 14. 'Taylor's Version', as the House of Mouse calls it, features four unseen acoustic performances. Below we explain how to watch and stream "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" online.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' streaming details, release date ► U.S. date and time: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" premieres globally on Thurs, Mar. 14 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Mar. 15) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mar. 15)

• Global stream — Disney Plus

Taylor Swift’s on-going "The Eras Tour" began in Glendale Arizona in March 2023 and, 152 shows across five continents later, will conclude in Vancouver, Canada on December 8, 2024.

With a run time of over 3.5 hours and a set list of 44 songs across ten acts to reflect her ten albums to date, it has received almost universal critical acclaim and is the first tour to surpass $1billion in revenue.

"For the first time, we’ll be showing the entire concert (including "Cardigan", plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” the 14-time Grammy winner announced on Instagram.

Ready for a Tay-Tay-themed watch party? Good, because you're about to learn how to watch and stream "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" online.

How to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" premieres on Disney Plus at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, 14 March, 2024.

The ad-free Disney Plus price is $13.99 per month, and there's also Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month.

How to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K fans should tune into Disney Plusto watch "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" on Friday, March 15 at 1 a.m. GMT.

Disney Plus with ads costs from £4.99 a month in the U.K..

How to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" lands in Australia on March 15 on Disney Plus at 12 p.m. AEDT. Subscription costs from $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually for standard tier, or $17.99 per month and $179.99 annually for premium.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" setlist

Act 1 - Lover

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

Act 2 - Fearless

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

Act 3 - Evermore

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

Act 4 - Reputation

“Ready for It”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Act 5 - Speak Now

“Enchanted”

Act 6 - Red

“22”

“We Are Never Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10-Minute Version)”

Act 7 - Folklore

“The 1”

“Betty”

“Last Great American Dynasty”

“August”

“Illicit Affairs”

“My Tears Ricochet”

Act 8 - 1989

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake It Off”

“Bad Blood”

Act 9 - Acoustic

“Our Song” (“Taylor Swift”), played as a surprise song on the guitar

“You’re on Your Own Kid” (“Midnights”), played as a surprise song on the piano.

Act 10 - Midnights

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Shit”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

Credits

“Long Live” (“Speak Now”) plays during the credits

Watch the 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' trailer

When and where was "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" filmed? The concert film was recorded at the first three of six Los Angeles shows on the tour from August 3 to 5, 2023 at the 70,240-seater SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, California.