Severance season 2 is 'significantly delayed' — what’s going on?

Shocker: Severance season 2 is suffering from major delays, and it's because of the same topic the series is about. A new report claims a 'toxic' work environment has plagued production of season 2 — and that this same situation was there for season 1 as well.

This news comes from industry insider Matthew Belloni at Puck News (opens in new tab) (a paywalled newsletter), who reports on the chaos surrounding the return of one of the best Apple TV Plus shows.

Belloni writes that executive producer/director Ben Stiller needs to "pull off a salvage job" on the sophomore season of Apple TV Plus' fantastic Severance. The issues at hand include "scrapped scripts and the dreaded showrunners who don’t speak to each other," as Belloni writes that creator/writer Dan Erickson and writer/producer Mark Friedman "ended up hating each other" for the first season.

Then, because Stiller couldn't find replacements for season 2, they brought Friedman back again. Unsurprisingly, this led to more chaos, as "scripts were a problem." Meanwhile, Apple wants Severance seasons 3 and 4 to be a thing.

Fortunately, a fixer is being brought in. House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, who also worked on the excellent Andor, has been hired to save the day. Not only is he working on Severance season 3, but he's spent "a few months" helping fix some of season 2's issues, working on its latter half.

All of this, Belloni says, has led to episodes costing in "the $20 million range," and the show now "being delayed significantly in the process." Of course, those delays are internalized, as Apple never announced a release date for the new season. But if script issues are still a problem, it sounds like we could be waiting a while, though Apple announced (opens in new tab) production beginning in October 2022.

Tom's Guide has reached out to Apple TV Plus for comment, and will update this story if and when we hear back.

Analysis: Severance is having a Ted Lasso problem

If this all sounds familiar, it should. Big Ted Lasso season 3 delays were also a thing, as that currently-airing season was supposed to come out in summer 2022, and only finally arrived in March 2023. Those delays were reportedly attributed to rewrites, seemingly spontaneous script-changes and tons of shifting character arcs.

So, if you think that Ted Lasso's final season is a mess (I personally have things I love and hate about Ted Lasso season 3), there was good reason.

And, now, all of this has me seriously worried about if Severance season 2 will show signs of this internal struggle. Mystery-box shows that have big secrets to unpack often struggle in their second run, which is happening right now with Yellowjackets season 2.