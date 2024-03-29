How to watch 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' with Jack Black online and from anywhere

How better to kickstart your Easter weekend than by getting the kids off to sleep early with a Jack Black "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" special. Excitable kids and grateful parents can watch the show from anywhere using a VPN.

'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' with Jack Black, Date, Time, Channel ► U.K. time and date: Jack Black's "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" premieres 6:50 p.m. GMT (2:50 p.m. ET / 11:50 a.m. PT) on Friday, 29 March.

• FREE — CBeebies / BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Celebs have been queueing up to appear on "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" for years, with Kate Winslet, Sir Elton John, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Geri Halliwell, Gregory Porter and Dave Grohl all previous storytellers ( you catch up with their episodes via the BBC iPlayer archive).

Now, a new batch of bedtime stories are about to drop, starting with "Pom Pom is Super" read by Jack Black – or, as he is better known to your kids, Po from "Kung Fu Panda".

The Jack Black special will be followed by three more starry readings from Joanne Froggatt ("Downton Abbey") on Saturday, March 30, Justin Fletcher ("Mr Tumble") on Sunday, March 31 and Tom Hardy ("Peaky Blinders") on Monday, April 1.

Read on to find out how to watch "CBeebies Bedtime Stories'' online and from anywhere in the world, in addition to how to watch BBC iPlayer anywhere.

Watch 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' with Jack Black for free

Fans of Jack Black and both Po and Pom Pom the pandas can watch "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" live and for FREE on CBeebies at 6:50 p.m. GMT, Friday 29 March. "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" are also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Both BBC platforms are free to use with a valid TV license.

But what if you're a Brit abroad and you don't want to miss out on the celeb bedtime stories? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' with Jack Black from abroad

You don't have to miss any "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" plot twists as thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN, which we recently named Best BBC iPlayer VPN 2024.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get over 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream the show.

Can I watch 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' with Jack Black in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are currently no plans to air "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" with Jack Black in the U.S. right now but if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading over to BBC iPlayer.

What is the full celeb guest line up for Easter weekend 2024 on 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories'? Friday 29 March – Jack Black

Saturday 30 March – Joanne Froggatt

Sunday 31 March – Justin Fletcher

Monday 1 April – Tom Hardy

Are there any more 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' featuring Pom Pom? Yes – you can watch Pom Pom Gets The Grumps, read by superstar DJ Mark Ronson, on BBC iPlayer now.