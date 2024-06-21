How to watch 'Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' online — stream from anywhere
When an artist took on the industry — and won
In 2019, Ithaca Holdings purchased the Big Machine Label Group for $300m, in a deal that saw Scooter Braun, who was already embroiled in a personal dispute with Taylor Swift, gain ownership of the master recordings of each of the pop megastar's first six studio albums. "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" is a two-part documentary that tells each side of the tale.
"Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" is available to watch on Max in the U.S. and Discovery Plus in the U.K. — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
► Release date: "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" premieres on Friday, June 21 in the U.S. and U.K..
• U.S. — HBO/Max 7-day free trial
• U.K. — Discovery Plus
Up until now, the bulk of support for Braun has come from his wife and clients, most notably Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, with seemingly everyone else, including music fans — not just Swifties — and artists firmly in Swift’s corner. It will be fascinating to hear his side of the tale.
Swift's decision to re-record all of the albums (four of which have now been completed) was revolutionary, though whether the painstaking stratagem would have been feasible for a lower-profile musician is highly debatable. Kelly Clarkson has been credited with the idea, which has the potential to tip the balance of power back towards artists.
Legal experts, journalists and people close to Swift and Braun speak their piece in the docuseries, which claims to shine a light on gender dynamics and fandom culture, but also the methods by which execs and private equity firms routinely grow so wealthy at the expense of artists. Read on for where to watch “Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' in the U.S.
In the U.S., "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" premieres on Max on Friday, June 21.
Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.
And for a limited time until June 23, Max has a rare 1-week free trial available to all new customers.
HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus more recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon" and "Bookie".
Watch 'Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' from anywhere
If "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream it from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" online from wherever you are in the world.
How to watch 'Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' in the U.K.
Discovery Plus is the place to watch "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" in the U.K., with the show set to premiere on Friday, June 21
Discovery Plus starts at £3.99 per month, but its live sports offering is exclusive to the £6.99 per month Entertainment & Sports package.
Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Discovery Plus, as they'll be geo-blocked otherwise.
Can you watch 'Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' in Canada?
Although we're still waiting on official confirmation, we expect "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood" to become available to stream in Canada from Friday, June 21.
It's likely to land on Discovery Plus, which is home to thousands of hours of unscripted content, drawn from the Discovery Channel, HGTV, the Food Network, Lifetime, TLC, ID and History. A subscription starts at $5.99 per month before tax.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.
Can you watch 'Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' in Australia?
Previous instalments of the "vs" documentary series have streamed on Binge and for free on 9Now, but at the time of writing there's been no word on Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood.
For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
