Rangers vs Islanders live stream: How to watch NHL Stadium Series 2024 online, start time
The Rangers are in red-hot form and thrive in outdoors games
More than a year after the last Battle of New York, the Rangers will face the Islanders on Sunday, in the second of two 2024 NHL Stadium Series games taking place this weekend. While the Blueshirts are flying high at the top of the Eastern Metropolitan, the Isles are running out of lives — and you can watch Rangers vs Islanders from anywhere with a VPN.
The Rangers vs Islanders live stream takes place on Sunday, Feb. 18.
► Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 19)
• U.S. — ABC via Sling/Fubo and ESPN Plus
• U.K. — Viaplay
• CA — Sportsnet Plus
• AUS — Kayo Sports
• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free
MetLife Stadium has had a jaw-dropping makeover for the occasion, becoming the NHL Stadium Series Park complete with park benches, "street rinks", and picnic tables – filled with joggers, cyclists and even dog walkers. They've pushed the boat out, and it's on the Islanders to ensure the hockey measures up to the setting.
Patrick Roy's men are right in the mix for the second wild card pass to the Stanley Cup playoffs, but they're playing catchup. The Devils are a point better off and the Red Wings are three to the good, while the Capitals and Penguins are right on their shoulder, so the Islanders' margin for error is shrinking rapidly.
And then there's the Rangers' form. Not only have Peter Laviolette's men won five games in a row, but they possess the best record in the NHL in outdoor games, winning all four they've played in. One of those came at the Islanders' expense, back in 2014, and they'll be buzzing for Sunday's clash.
You’ll need to watch a Rangers vs Islanders livestream to see how the NHL Stadium Series 2024 plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.
Watch Rangers vs Islanders from anywhere
How to watch Rangers vs Islanders live stream from anywhere
Rangers vs Islanders streaming tip:
If you're away from home and can't watch NHL Stadium Series 2024 like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.
Here's how easy it is to stream the NHL from anywhere in the world:
1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)
2. Connect to the location you want to stream from
3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal
Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan
We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.
Rangers vs Islanders live streams by country
How to watch Rangers vs Islanders live streams in the U.S.
In the U.S., Rangers vs Islanders will be broadcast on ABC, which can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas, as well as ESPN Plus.
ABC is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.
ABC is only available for Sling Blue in select markets, though, so you may prefer Fubo for this one.
You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.
ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).
And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can watch a Rangers vs Islanders live stream from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Rangers vs Islanders live streams in the U.K.
In the U.K., the Rangers vs Islanders game is being shown on Viaplay.
You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month or £119.88 per year.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Rangers vs Islanders live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.
How to watch Rangers vs Islanders live streams in Canada
Canadians can watch the Rangers vs Islanders on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's Sportsnet Plus streaming service.
A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also a $179.99 annual subscription that averages out at CA$14.99 per month.
If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Rangers vs Islanders live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.
How to watch Rangers vs Islanders live streams in Australia
Aussies can watch Rangers vs Islanders on ESPN channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.
The streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NFL and NBA. Prices start at $25 after a 7-day FREE trial.
Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
