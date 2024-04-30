How to watch NHL Playoffs 2024 — live stream, TV channels, schedule

The Rangers are the first team into the second round, having completed a routine clean sweep of the Capitals. They'll take on either the Islanders or the Hurricanes next, with Carolina 3-1 up and one game from victory.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch NHL Playoffs 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Aside from the Stars vs Golden Knights, which is now at the Game 5 stage (2-2), every live series is currently 3-1, with the Maple Leafs, Islanders, Jets, Predators and Kings all teetering on the brink. That means every first-round tie could be wrapped up by Wednesday.

That's not to say we haven't had our fair share of drama though. The Canucks are 3-1 to the good despite having had to field three different goaltenders – each of whom has won a game – while Pete DeBoer and Bruce Cassidy are serving up a tactical masterclass in the Stars vs Golden Knights series.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NHL Playoffs 2024 online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable.

NHL Playoffs games and TV schedule

(All times ET)

Tuesday, April 30

7 p.m. ET – Game 5: Maple Leafs vs Bruins | ESPN/Sling

7:30 p.m. ET – Game 5: Islanders vs Hurricanes | TBS/Sling

9:30 p.m. ET – Game 5: Avalanche vs Jets | ESPN/Sling

10 p.m. ET – Game 5: Predators vs Canucks | TBS/Sling

Watch NHL Playoffs in the U.S.

In the U.S., the 2024 NHL Playoffs are being shown on TNT, TBS, TruTV, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC/ESPN3. The Finals will be on ABC and ESPN3.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price.

Select games, including those being shown on ABC, will also be live streamed on ESPN Plus. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can get TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Costing only $10.99/month, ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including MLB, UFC, PGA Tour golf, international soccer and a whole host of NCAA college sports. For even better value, you can include it alongside Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ESPN and ABC. And you can try it all out with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

An even cheaper option for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is being included for free for a limited time.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to all the NHL Playoffs games on TNT. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 20% off if you pay for a whole year upfront.

Watch NHL Playoffs from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Stanley Cup hockey on your subscriptions?

You can still watch the NHL Playoffs live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch NHL Playoffs in the U.K.

Viaplay has the rights to the NHL in the U.K..

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month. However, there is currently a deal in place for annual membership that saves you 33%, is equivalent to a monthly fee of £9.99.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch an NBA Playoffs live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch NHL Playoffs in Canada

The 2024 NHL Playoffs are split between CBC and Sportsnet in Canada.

Games shown on CBC will also be live streamed on the channel's CBC Gem service. CBC Gem is free (with ads) or CA$4.99 a month (ad-free).

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports, both on Sportsnet and Sportsnet Plus. There's also a $179.99 annual subscription that averages out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an NHL Playoffs live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Watch NHL Playoffs 2024 in Australia

Aussies will find NHL Playoffs live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NHL Playoffs, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.