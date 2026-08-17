It's always sunny in the world of streaming, which means there are more new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and the best streaming services. The TV lineup has everything from one last treasure hunt to the return of TV’s most dysfunctional friend group to messy romantic experiments.

First up, "Outer Banks" season 5 sends the Pogues on one final adventure, while "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 brings the Gang back to do what they do best: make bad decisions. Meanwhile, "Love Is Blind UK" season 3 recruits another batch of hopeful Brits to love in the pods, and "Average Joe" season 2 dives back into a mystery with potentially deadly consequences.

Whatever kind of chaos you're into (epic, romantic or hilarious), there’s plenty to keep you glued to the couch. Here’s my guide to what’s new on TV this week.

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‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 18 (FX and Hulu)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 18 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: The Gang is back, older but never wiser.

The plot: TV’s longest-running live-action comedy extends its record with another season filled with terrible choices. When Frank (Danny DeVito) has cold feet ahead of his wedding, Dee (Kaitlin Olson) recruits helpers to sabotage the nuptials. Meanwhile, Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) try to keep Frank from fleeing.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Monday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: FX and Hulu

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‘Average Joe’ season 2 (Paramount+)

Average Joe | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A midlife crisis goes international.

The plot: After a three-year hiatus, this dark comedy-drama returns to a new home after formerly streaming on BET+. After a threat linked to the Russian mob puts his family in danger, Joe Washington (Deon Cole) heads from Pittsburgh to Cape Town with Leon (Malcolm Barrett), Cathy (Cynthia Kaye McWilliams) and Touch (Michael Trucco). Their search for answers soon uncovers secrets about Joe’s late father and puts the crew squarely in the sights of some very dangerous people.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Paramount+

‘Love Is Blind UK’ season 3 (Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Keep calm and carry on — straight to the altar?

The plot: Thirty British singles ditch dating apps for the pods, where chemistry comes first and kissing comes later. The ones who fall for each other will get engaged before meeting, then face the less-romantic realities of cohabitation and commitment. This season’s cast includes military veterans, a car enthusiast, wellness coach and chef.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-8 on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Outer Banks’ season 5 (Netflix)

Outer Banks: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: One last treasure hunt because Goonies Pogues never die (well, rarely).

The plot: The final season of the teen adventure drama finds the Pogues broke, homeless and reeling from JJ’s death. But mourning will have to wait: They need to find the legendary Blue Crown, which Kiara thinks might hold the key to bringing him back. With Rafe reluctantly joining the crew, they embark on the most epic quest of their lives.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-10 on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

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