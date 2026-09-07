As September settles in, TV is starting to remember that fall is coming. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve rounded up this week’s biggest new shows to watch across Netflix, Peacock and the best streaming services, from workplace satire to Mormon mom scandals and YA romance.

“The Paper” season 2 returns to the "The Office"-adjacent newsroom for another round of hard-hitting journalism in Toledo, while “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” season 5 brings more relationship mess, feuds and social-media-fueled mayhem. Across the pond, “Saturday Night Live UK” is back for another season of chuckles, “Crew Girl” offers a coming-of-age teen sports drama, and “Last Seen” adds a missing-person mystery to the mix.

So put away the beach reads because fall TV is warming up, even if the weather hasn’t quite gotten the memo. Here’s my guide to what’s new on TV this week.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Kelly recently reviewed "Ted Lasso" season 4 and "Silo" season 3, and is currently streaming both, as well as "Furious" and "My Brilliant Career."

‘Last Seen’ (Apple TV)

Last Seen — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “The Missing,” but as a game of telephone in Australia.

The plot: Over a decade after his daughter Maggie vanished, former detective Ian Ridley (Patrick Brammall) has never gotten over her disappearance. Then, while working as a police dispatcher, he gets a distress call from a teen girl he believes is Maggie. Suddenly, his long-dormant obsession has a voice on the other end.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘The Paper’ season 2 (Peacock)

The Paper Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: The newsroom is thriving. Everyone’s personal life … not so much.

The plot: After the Toledo Truth Teller sweeps the Ohio Journalism Awards, editor-in-chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) is determined to keep the paper’s hot streak alive. That gets complicated by his secret romance with reporter Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei), while the staff tackles increasingly absurd assignments, from storm chasing to weekend-edition drama.

Premiere date: All 10 episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Peacock

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ season 5 (Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives | Season 5 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: MomTok somehow gets even messier.

The plot: Five months after Taylor Frankie Paul’s “Bachelorette” season imploded, “Mormon Wives” returns to the fallout — though these episodes were filmed before the scandal fully erupted. As Taylor faces unfinished business with Dakota and fractures deepen among the MomTok crew, fame and toxic baggage threaten to blow up the sisterhood.

Premiere date: All 5 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Hulu

‘Crew Girl’ (Netflix)

Crew Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “Friday Night Lights,” but make it rowing and horny.

The plot: After a family scandal upends her life, 16-year-old rowing phenom Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau) moves with her mom, Ella (Jessica Paré), so she can enroll at elite Easton Prep. With no girls’ crew, she takes the coxswain seat on the school’s boys’ team, where Josh (Sam Braun), Cam (Kyle Clark), rivalries and romances are complicated enough to make winning look like a breeze.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3 a.m ET

Where to watch: Netflix

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‘Saturday Night Live UK’ season 2 (Peacock)

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The vibes: Don’t keep calm; the dry British humor carries on.

The plot: After proving it can be more than a British photocopy of its American counterpart, “SNL UK” returns with its 11-person ensemble intact. Expect topical sketches, live music, celebrity hosts and a cheeky British spin on “Weekend Update” as the cast continues carving out its own comedic identity.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Peacock

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