Movie musicals are the perfect balm for these unprecedented times. They're not all winners (far from it, usually), but even a bad musical is fun when you're watching it with friends.

Every week, I shine a spotlight on some of the movies worth watching on the best free streaming services. Pluto TV added over 240 new movies in September, but you don't have to scroll through them all to find the good stuff. This week, I'm giving in to my worst grown-up theater kid impulses, and shouting out three movie musical adaptations I find myself revisiting again and again. Are they good? You be the judge. As for me, I'll continue gazing longingly at Renee Rapp, Anna Kendrick, and Gerard Butler — especially now that "Phantom of the Opera," "Mean Girls" and "Pitch Perfect" are streaming free on Pluto TV.

Scroll on to learn more about why these iconic movie musicals deserve a spot on your watchlist, as well as a full list of everything new on Pluto TV this month.

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'Mean Girls' (2024)

Mean Girls | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

I've watched 2024's "Mean Girls" a normal amount of times. Reneé Rapp as Regina George is iconic, and I say that as someone who grew up watching the original "Mean Girls" obsessively thanks to a big fat teenage crush on Lindsay Lohan. The 2004 cult classic along with 2011's slightly less charming sequel "Mean Girls 2" were already available on the platform, but now you can see all three movies in the series.

Plotwise, it's the same story as the first: Teenage wallflower Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) learns to navigate the jungle of American high school from the "helpful" tutelage of Regina George (Rapp), leader of a group of mean-spirited popular girls dubbed "The Plastics." They're practically high school royalty, and after their rancid vibes go a little too far, Cady teams up with other outcasts to blow up the Plastics from the inside out.

Watch "Mean Girls" for free on Pluto TV now

'Pitch Perfect' (2012)

Pitch Perfect - Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Jacob Wysocki is in "Pitch Perfect." That's a sentence that will awaken improv fans like sleeper agents while simultaneously meaning diddly squat to any readers not on the Dropout train. This movie exploded onto the scene in 2012 to make a cappella singing cool. As unnecessary as I find the sequels, the original is still fun to revisit. And, as with "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," it's fun to spot all the cameos you missed the first time around — like Freddie Stroma, aka Vigilante, as the dreamy DJ Anna Kendrick works with.

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She stars as Beca, a cynical new student at Barden University, dragged kicking and screaming into the world of competitive a cappella by Brittany Snow's Chloe, Rebel Wilson's Fat Amy, and the rest of the Barden Bellas. They're out to beat their long-time rivals, the Treblemakers (led by "Righteous Gemstones'" Adam DeVine) and finally win the Collegiate A Cappella Championship. The music is quintessential 2010s bops, packed with plenty of mash-ups that will get stuck in your head for days to come.

Watch "Pitch Perfect" for free on Pluto TV now

'The Phantom Of The Opera' (2004)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004) Official Trailer - Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Easily the most self-indulgent pick among the three (who am I kidding, this whole dang list is self-indulgent), "The Phantom of the Opera" is my favorite guilty pleasure movie musical adaptation. Is Gerard Butler the strongest Phantom performance I've ever seen? God now. But the whole vibe of the movie is so deeply rooted in 2000s nostalgia for me — easily the most emo rendition is recent memory — that I can't help but swoon alongside Emmy Rossum's Christine. She sings circles around the bunch, but Patrick Wilson of the "Insidious" and "Conjuring" franchises fame holds his own well enough as our lovable third wheel of the love triangle, Viscount Raoul.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's other famous stage play, "The Phantom of the Opera" follows a young singer named Christine who becomes the obsession of the building's resident cryptid: the Phantom of the Opera. He poses as her angel of music, a helpful muse nudging her career along — until he nudges a chandelier onto another singer unfit for the lead role, in his opinion. Christine takes the singer's place, he steals her away, and beautiful tragedy befalls them all.

Watch "The Phantom of the Opera" for free on Pluto TV now

Everything new on Pluto TV in September 2026

Comedy

10 Things I Hate About You

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

30 Minutes Or Less

48 Hrs.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Teacher (2011)

Beau Is Afraid

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Bebe’s Kids

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Big Lebowski

Billy Madison

Blue Streak

Boomerang

Booty Call

Caddyshack

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Coming To America

Crocodile Dundee

Daddy’s Home

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Dick (1999)

The Dictator

Dinner For Schmucks

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Down To Earth

Drillbit Taylor

Eurotrip

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The First Wives Club

Fletch

Flirting With Disaster

Friday

Friday After Next

The Golden Child

Good Burger

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Guess Who

Happy, Texas

Harlem Nights

Head Of State

Here Comes The Boom

Holmes And Watson

Hot Fuzz

Hot Rod

The House Bunny

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Jack And Jill

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass Number Two

Jackass 3

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Joe Dirt

John Tucker Must Die

Just Go With It

Kids In The Hall Brain Candy

Kingpin

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Vegas

Life After Beth

Little Man

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Love Guru

Major League

Mean Girls (2024)

Mr. Mom

Next Friday

Norbit

Old School

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Planes, Trains And Automobiles

The Players Club

Private Parts

Rat Race (2001)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Semi-Pro

So I Married An Axe Murderer

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Swiss Army Man

There’s Something About Mary

Things Are Tough All Over

This Is The End

Tropic Thunder

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

What’s Your Number?

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

Action and crime

Armored

Ben-Hur (2016)

Bound

Dreamland

Eagle Eye

Echo Boomers

End Of Watch

Good Time

The Green Hornet

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Machete Kills

Mob Town

Most Wanted

Narc

Night Of The Sicario

Overdrive

Paid In Full (2002)

Parker (2013)

Patriot Games

Pulp Fiction

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Rhythm Section Sabotage (2014)

Seven Psychopaths Strangers (2024)

Street Fighter (1994)

We Were Soldiers

Drama

American Beauty

Baby Boy

Bob Marley: One Love

Bottom of the 9th

Brian's Song (1971)

Eighth Grade

Flight

The Florida Project

Good Will Hunting

Inside Llewyn Davis

The Iron Claw

The Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Menace II Society

Radio

Rounders

The Truman Show

World Trade Center

Romance and musical

Beastly

Brown Sugar

Country Strong

Dirty Dancing

Failure to Launch

The Fighting Temptations

Fools Rush In (1997)

Footloose (1984)

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Happily

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Indecent Proposal

Labor Day

The Last Kiss

Love and Basketball

Love Jones

The Notebook

The Phantom of the Opera

Pitch Perfect

The Terminal

Two Can Play That Game

Two Weeks Notice

View from the Top

What Men Want

Horror and thriller

Basic Instinct

The Blackcoat's Daughter

Bones and All

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Breakdown

The Dead Zone

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Enemy

Fatal Attraction

The Final Girls

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift (2000)

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Idle Hands

Jennifer's Body

Joy Ride

Lamb

Panic Room

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pretty Boy

Primal Fear

Relic

Rings

Silent hill

A Simple Plan

Slice

Smile (2022)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

Trust (2025)

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Vampire In Brooklyn

The Witch

Sci-fi and fantasy

The Adventures Of Tintin

After Earth

After Yang

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Astronaut’s Wife

Breach

Cloverfield

Coneheads

District 9

Dragonslayer

Galaxy Quest

Hancock

High Life

Mars Attacks!

Monster Trucks

The Monster Squad (1987)

Multiplicity

Sleepy Hollow

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Spontaneous

Teen Wolf (1985)

Terminator Genisys

Total Recall

Under The Skin

Universal Soldier (1992)

War Of The Worlds (2005)

Zone 414

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