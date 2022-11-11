How to watch Tulsa King online — release date and time

Sly is out of jail and out of his element when you watch Tulsa King online. Yes, the latest Taylor Sheridan show looks to prove if an old dog can learn new tricks under the added tension of being in a whole new yard.

Tulsa King release date and time details The Tulsa King arrives Sunday (Nov. 13) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT in the U.S. and Canada. International release dates below.

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus with the 1-week free trial, or see the first two episodes on the Paramount Network

Tulsa King puts Sylvester Stallone in the role of Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a mafia capo who just served a whole 25-year sentence in prison. His reward? Civil banishment, as mob boss Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi (The Wire's Domenick Lombardozzi, sporting hair like we've never seen) says the family wants him to set up a new front in Tulsa, OK.

There, Dwight looks to build a new team, including his driver, Tyson (Jay Will of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Manfredi then decides the legal weed game needs his kind of protection, strong-arming Bodhi (Silicon Valley's Martin Starr).

But, then, a motorcycle gang shows up to make Dwight's Tulsa life extra hard. He finds allies in Margaret (Dana Delaney) and others who are more familiar with the territory.

How to watch Tulsa King online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (though it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss Tulsa King if you've travelled somewhere where the service isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Tulsa King online in the U.S. (possibly for free)

Never signed up for Paramount Plus? Today's your lucky day. A 7-day Paramount Plus trial is a great way to check out the first two Tulsa King episodes for yourself. The following eight episodes will arrive on the subsequent Saturdays.

Episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Don't have Paramount Plus? Tulsa King's first two episodes will also air on the Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 20, following the latest episode of Yellowstone.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the half off the first month of Sling (opens in new tab). Get either the Orange or Blue plan ($40), then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get Paramount Network.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Paramount Network.

How to watch Tulsa King online in the U.K.

Tulsa King premieres in the U.K. on Monday, Nov. 14.

The first two episodes will arrive together, with the following eight episodes arriving on the following Mondays.

How to watch Tulsa King online in Canada

As it is in the U.S., our friends in the great white north will watch Tulsa King on Sunday (Nov. 13).

The first two episodes will arrive together, with the following eight episodes arriving on the following Sundays.

How to watch Tulsa King online in Australia

Much like in the U.K., those in Australia will watch Tulsa King online starting on Monday, Nov. 14. We're not sure why they're making y'all wait.

The first two episodes will arrive together, with the following eight episodes arriving on the following Mondays.

