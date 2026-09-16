You don’t have to spend a dime to stream this Oscar Best Picture winner: 3 iconic movies free on Kanopy right now

You don't need to for over a subscription free to watch "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once," the Oscar Best Picture winner that befuddled and delighted damn near everybody back in 2022. This hit sci-fi comedy is currently streaming free on Kanopy, and all you need is a participating public library card or university login to see it.

Kanopy's library is stacked with over 30,000 movies, TV shows, and educational videos, and like the rest of the best streaming platforms, it's constantly rotating its stock. I've done the hard work for you, sifting through the lot to spotlight the best movies worth watching on Kanopy. That includes a heart-warming little venture, "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," a fiery legal drama, "12 Angry Men," a whole mess of A24 films that'll leave you scratching your head, and more.

So let's dive into the best new movies to stream for free on Kanopy this week.

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'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On' (2022)

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A middle school sleepover with your best friend

I continue my streak of shouting out this darling movie every chance I get. I've been yapping about Marcel the Shell with Shoes On since the series' YouTube days. Now this bit character's got the feature-length treatment, led again by director and co-star Dean Fleischer Camp, who also helmed the "Lilo & Stitch" live-action remake.

This mockumentary follows the adventures of Marcel: a one-inch-tall, nervous little seashell in sneakers (voiced by Jenny Slate). We get a window into Marcel’s bite-sized world through interviews and slice-of-life videos that show being a little guy isn't all it's cracked up to be. Camp plays a filmmaker who moves into the Airbnb that Marcel and his grandmother, Nana Connie (Isabella Rossellini), call home. The unlikely pair set out on a journey to find Marcel's long-lost family and make something genuine in the process.

Stream "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" on Kanopy now

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'12 Angry Men' (1997)

12 ANGRY MEN (1957) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: Which side are you on~

In this iconic courtroom drama, director Sidney Lumet proves that movie magic boils down to an incredible script and magnetic performances. “12 Angry Men” is as riveting as it is simple; before you know it, you'll be hooked on every word as its spirited cast of jurors debate whether a young boy is convicted of murder.

At the heart of the ruckus is Henry Fonda’s Juror #8 (none of the characters are named, bar two at the very end). At first, he's the sole dissenting voice. As such, it becomes his duty to convince his fellow jurors to at least review the facts before sending the defendant to the electric chair. Set in a sweltering New York City courthouse, “12 Angry Men” is a true masterpiece, drawing you in with the same bag of tricks borrowed by modern crime dramas. But damn if it don't have me sat every time!

Watch "12 Angry Men" on Kanopy now

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: "The Odyssey" except Polyphemus has googley eyes

For how much I won't stop yapping about, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a hard one to pin down. It's divided into three parts, has stunning action sequences, and will mess with your head in a million ways.

Filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert deliver some seriously stunning CGI and remarkably lifelet sets. The visuals go toe-to-toe with MCU at its peak, and the sheer creativity on display overwhelms at times. What's it about? Oh, that's easy: A mother (Michelle Yeoh), and a daughter (Stephanie Hsu) and a father (Ke Huy Quan) an IRS auditor (Jamie Lee Curtis), and an everything bagel.

Watch "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on Kanopy now

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