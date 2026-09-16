5 biggest Netflix movies and shows I can’t wait to watch in fall 2026

When it comes to fall, I just want to watch absolutely everything. Give me colder evenings, a blanket, something good to eat and a new Netflix movie or show to sink my teeth into, and I’m happy. Thankfully, Netflix has plenty on the way this fall, with some seriously exciting releases already on my watchlist.

I’m usually pretty selective about what makes the cut, especially when there are so many new movies and shows landing on the streaming service every week. But the next few months are looking particularly strong, with returning favorites, major new releases and a few titles that could end up being some of the biggest Netflix hits of the year.

So, rather than scrolling endlessly through Netflix trying to decide what to watch, I’ve picked out the five movies and shows I’m most excited to see this fall.

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‘East of Eden’

East of Eden | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s “East of Eden” is a seven-episode limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic 1952 novel, and judging by the first trailer, it looks pretty intense. Reimagined for TV by creator, writer, and co-showrunner Zoe Kazan, the series offers an expansive, multi-generational exploration of trauma, legacy, and human agency. Not only does it star Florence Pugh, one of the most talented actors working today, but it also focuses heavily on the complicated relationships between its three leads, setting the stage for some seriously compelling drama.

Set in early 20th-century California, “East of Eden” follows Cathy Ames (Florence Pugh), a young woman who leaves home and eventually becomes involved with brothers Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles Trask (Mike Faist). After Cathy marries Adam and moves with him to the Trask family’s California farm, her presence deepens the already complicated relationship between the brothers. The story then follows the Trask family across two generations, including Adam’s sons Cal (Joseph Zada) and Aron (Joe Anders), as Cathy’s actions continue to affect their lives.

Stream on Netflix starting October 1

‘Below’

BELOW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Below” is one of my most anticipated shows of the year in general because it’s not just a thriller, but a creature feature, and that combination really piques my interest. This six-part series is set in a small Newfoundland fishing town, where a mysterious creature begins roaming the waters. Naturally, the trailer doesn’t reveal too much about its central mystery in order to preserve the experience, which only makes me more intrigued. But it’s the plot alone that has me convinced this is going to be a thrilling watch, with a trio of performances I’m particularly looking forward to from Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton.

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Calvin Penney (Josh Hartnett) is a fisherman and single father whose life is disrupted when a mysterious sea creature begins attacking the local community. As strange incidents escalate, Calvin joins forces with visiting marine researcher Fonda Howander (Mackenzie Davis) to investigate what is lurking beneath the water. Meanwhile, Calvin’s son Wade (Charlie Heaton) becomes caught up in the increasingly dangerous situation. With the creature threatening the town, Calvin and Fonda race to uncover the truth while protecting his family from whatever is coming ashore.

Stream on Netflix starting October 8

‘Animals’

Animals | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Animals” marks a major continuation of the partnership between Ben Affleck and Netflix. While Affleck has starred in streaming productions before, “Animals” is his first feature film as the director that was produced specifically for the service. This R-rated crime thriller is his fifth feature behind the camera and centers on an extreme pressure-cooker situation after a child is kidnapped. Even from the teaser, it seems to visually mirror classic 1970s paranoia thrillers, which is very much my vibe. And given Affleck’s previous work, I have no doubt this is going to be a solid movie.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) and his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington), are thrown into a nightmare when their son is kidnapped and a ransom is demanded. With the clock ticking, the couple must find a way to raise the money needed to secure his safe return. Their search quickly forces them to turn to people and methods they would normally avoid. As pressure mounts and the ransom deadline approaches, Mark and Abigail find themselves making increasingly difficult decisions while trying to keep their family together.

Stream on Netflix starting October 9

‘Nobody Wants This’ season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

So far, we’ve had intense dramas and thrillers, but as someone who enjoys a good bit of romance just as much as horror, I’m obviously going to be excited about “Nobody Wants This” season 3. The series quickly became one of Netflix’s signature modern romantic comedies when it first released in 2024, thanks in large part to the incredible chemistry between Adam Brody and Kristen Bell. It also helps that series creator Erin Foster based the story on her real-life experience of converting to Judaism to marry her husband, giving the series a personal touch.

After recommitting to each other, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) take the next step in their relationship by moving in together and starting a new chapter under one roof. As they settle into their new home, they experience the excitement and complications that come with building a life together. Elsewhere, Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) find themselves back in the dating world following their respective breakups, with Sasha unexpectedly finding himself enjoying single life. Meanwhile, Morgan’s (Justine Lupe) podcast career takes off, pushing her into the spotlight.

Stream on Netflix starting October 22

‘The Mosquito Bowl’

The Mosquito Bowl | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Lastly, we have a historical war and sports drama adapted from Buzz Bissinger’s acclaimed 2022 nonfiction book “The Mosquito Bowl.” It’s based on the incredible true story of how college football and World War II intersected in the Pacific Theater. Rather than being a typical underdog sports story, it’s also a story about friendship, patriotism and a generation of young men whose lives were changed by war. The game ultimately becomes a brief moment of joy and normalcy before they’re sent into the horrors of battle.

“The Mosquito Bowl” is based on the true story of four college football stars who enlist in the U.S. Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor. As they train for the invasion of Okinawa, John McLaughry (Nicholas Galitzine), Bob Baumann (Bill Skarsgård), Tony Butkovich (Ray Nicholson) and David Schreiner (Tom Francis) find themselves alongside some of the greatest football players of their generation. Before heading into battle, the men take part in a legendary football game on Guadalcanal in December 1944, a match that would become known as the Mosquito Bowl.

Stream on Netflix starting November 25

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