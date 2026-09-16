Alan Ritchson does his best John Wick impression in a hyper-violent 'Reacher' season 4 finale

"Reacher" season 4 has been a wild ride. The season 4 premiere was great, and then came some serious twists and turns. But with today's season 4 finale, everything wraps up in true Reacher fashion: neatly, with a lot of violence and a climactic battle along the way.

Tom's Guide Verdict: "Reacher" season 4 finale Rating: 4/5 stars

Verdict: "Reacher" ends with a bang. A symphony of violence featuring a 15-minute fight sequence John Wick would be proud of. Is it littered with moments of deus ex machina so Reacher can save the day? Perhaps. Is it insane that he survives that many knife wounds? Of course. But it's still the satisfying, high-octane finale that fans have come to expect.

"Reacher" ends with a bang. A symphony of violence featuring a 15-minute fight sequence John Wick would be proud of. Is it littered with moments of deus ex machina so Reacher can save the day? Perhaps. Is it insane that he survives that many knife wounds? Of course. But it's still the satisfying, high-octane finale that fans have come to expect. Premiere date/time: "Reacher" season 4 finale streaming now

"Reacher" season 4 finale streaming now Where to watch: Stream "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video

That said, this might be the most violent "Reacher" season finale on Prime Video yet. It's a finale John Wick would be proud of, frankly. Things start off with a bit of tension building and moving the plot along, but after about 14 minutes, we're thrust into a climactic action set piece that lasts for about another 15 minutes before we get a break.

During those 15 minutes, Reacher gets absolutely beat to ... well, I can't say the word that comes to mind at this family-friendly publication. But if you've ever watched a "John Wick" film and thought, "How the heck did he survive that?" you'll probably have the same reaction at the end of this episode.

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Spoilers ahead for the "Reacher" season 4 finale

Season 4's finale centers around an epic fight sequence

Like in every "Reacher" season, we've spent season 4 building towards a climactic final episode. This is not a show that reserves its finales for wrapping things up and setting up the next season. If it's a "Reacher" finale, you're getting an epic, violent showdown ... and then everything gets to wrap up neatly at the very end.

Season 4 is no exception. After episode 7's bombshell cliffhanger ending that left U.S. presidential candidate John Sampson dead, episode 8 starts with Reacher (Alan Ritchson), Tamara (Sydelle Noel) and Jacob (Christopher Marquette) headed towards D.C. Quickly, though, they connect enough dots to lead them back to the restaurant where they had a tense standoff with Amisha (Anggun) and Lila (Agnez Mo) earlier in the season.

This time, there's no standoff. Under the cover of a thunderstorm, the trio break in and start taking out everyone in the building. This kicks off a 15-minute action sequence with some particularly brutal moments.

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My favorite? There's a moment where Reacher's hands are hit with nails (you can already see where this is going). Rather than writhe in pain, the gigantic investigator takes his massive palm, nails and all, and smashes it into the side of a bad guy's head. But a close second is when Reacher crushes another guy's head with an elevator before engaging in his final hand-to-hand combat fight with Lila.

Verdict: Another season of Reacher that doesn't deviate from the formula, and that's OK

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Is this finale flawless? No. I'd say this finale, more than any moment ever, exposed Jack Reacher's plot armor. The sheer number of knife wounds he gets fighting Lila and the subsequent blood loss should kill him. It's not like he has a magic bulletproof John Wick suit. He's clad only in a T-shirt.

But the reality is, I don't care. And if you're a "Reacher" fan, you probably don't care either. You come for the violence. For the hand-to-hand combat. For the one-liners that Lila and Reacher fling at each other before one of them gets the mic-drop kill. And on that front, this finale delivers spectacularly.

Stream the "Reacher" season 4 finale on Prime Video now