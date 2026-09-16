Tom's Guide Awards 2026: Our favorite headphones, earbuds, speakers and more

Whether you're looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones to tune out a busy commute, a room-filling soundbar for movie nights, or a portable Bluetooth speaker for your next outdoor hang, the right audio gear completely transforms how you experience music and media.

For the Tom’s Guide Awards 2026, our team of experts has tested dozens of new earbuds, headphones, speakers, and soundbars over the past 12 months. This year’s lineup highlights high-performing audio gear across every tier — from cutting-edge audiophile picks to budget-friendly gems that punch well above their price tag.

Below, we reveal the headphones we just can't take off, the speakers we can't stop cranking, and our absolute favorite audio gear of the year.

Best headphones

Apple AirPods Max 2

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Bluetooth headphones can and should be. The AirPods Max have it all: pristine sound, gorgeous aesthetics, and a raft of innovative features.

The H2 chip sees the AirPods Max 2 capable of a plethora of Siri/AI features like Live Translation, Camera Remote, and Head Gestures. For those not too concerned about AI in headphones, the AirPods Max 2 also do everything you’d expect from a pair of flagships: near-perfect sound quality, industry-leading ANC, fantastic call quality, and unbeatable comfort.

Even the perceived drawbacks are functionally negligible: the weight-bearing mesh headband alleviates almost all pressure while wearing, and the battery life isn’t as disappointing as first appears. All in all, the AirPods Max 2 are the headphones to beat.

— Erin Bashford, Senior Writer

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Best noise-cancelling headphones

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100

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The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 are some of (if not the) most expensive noise canceling headphones we’ve ever tested here at Tom’s Guide. But they work pretty damn hard for that paycheck. These things are pure Bang & Olufsen opulence, using luxury materials like titanium and lambskin leather.

Most importantly they sound absolutely fantastic, with detailed, open sound, excellent bass response and a user-friendly EQ that can help you dial in precisely the sound you want. The ANC is also extremely good — in testing, I sat right next to a very busy road and could barely hear a thing. They also offer loads of features and customization via the B&O app, so you can tailor these cans exactly how you like them.

— Peter Wolinski, Senior Reviews Editor

Best noise-cancelling earbuds

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds Gen 2

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Bose has become so good at pumping out noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds that the feature and the brand have almost become synonymous with one another. While other earbuds deliver higher-quality audio and fancy features like Dolby Atmos support, the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds Gen 2 are miles ahead in the noise cancellation department. Having used them on a long-distance train ride back in January, I can attest to how well these earbuds perform under pressure — and how comfortable they were as the hours wore on.

The case supplies a full day’s worth of additional battery life (over 24 hours in our tests), though the buds themselves only pack around six hours. Turn on Immersive Audio — Bose’s proprietary spatial audio technology — and that battery life drops to just four hours per charge.

The battery and sticker price aren’t ideal, admittedly, but the bass-heavy performance, extreme comfort, and peerless noise cancellation are more than enough to secure Bose’s top earbuds a spot on our 2026 awards list.

— Nick Pino, Managing Editor TV and Audio

Best wireless earbuds

Cambridge Melomania A100

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It has been a relatively good year for earbuds. In the last 12 months, we’ve seen new Sony WF-1000X models, the Bose QC Ultra Gen 2 listed above and half-dozen other strong competitors. And yet, we’ve got to hand the award to the Cambridge Melomania A100 — for under $100, they’re pretty remarkable.

Our reviewer and former Audio Editor, Tammy Rogers, heaped praise on these for their sound quality, fit, and best-in-class battery life. To wit, Tammy says that these buds offer both true stereo separation and “big, punchy bass,” two things we don’t see all that often in a pair of affordable wireless earbuds. Moreover, there’s the 12-hour battery life with ANC turned on and 39 hours in reserve in the case, plus quick charging when you’re in a rush to get out the door. It’s an excellent feature set paired with performance that others only dream of.

The Melomania A100 may not have the name recognition of an Apple or Sony product, but they beat the competition in nearly every category.

— Nick Pino, Managing Editor TV and Audio

Best audiophile headphones

Meze 99 Classics 2nd Gen

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Very few headphones are as impressive as the Meze 99 Classics 2nd Gen. The long-awaited successor to 2015’s Meze 99 Classics, the 2nd Gen weren’t so much of a dramatic upgrade, but more of a satisfying complement to the originals. With the same careful, controlled detail and extremely wide soundscape, the 99 Classics 2nd Gen are headphones for beginner audiophiles and music lovers alike.

Vocals and soft, high-frequency sounds are the standout here, while bass is a little muted. These are headphones for quiet, at-home listening sessions rather than public transport or city errands.

Thanks to the USB-C dongle, forget needing to buy a separate DAC for smartphone listening. The jacks are gold-plated, and each ear cup has an independent connection, for high-quality, instant listening.

On top of the phenomenal sound quality, the walnut earcups and vegan leather cushions round out the premium listening experience. All audiophile headphones should look and sound like the 99 Classics 2nd Gen. Once you hear music like this, it’s hard to go back.

— Erin Bashford, Senior Writer

Best soundbar

Samsung QS90H

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The Samsung QS90H is a soundbar truly capable of doing it all. Other “all-in-one” soundbars suffer from lackluster bass or muddled treble, but not the QS90H. Thanks to the four woofers and individual side and center channels, this soundbar + subwoofer combo has the best of all worlds: immersive spatial audio, powerful bass, and crystal-clear dialogue.

On top of pure sonic functionality, the soundbar has a ton of customization features in the SmartThings app, including individual channel volume controls and height and width controls. The QS90H provides a multi-channel experience in a single-unit package, and is one of the most impressive home theater products we’ve tested thus far. It’s a near-perfect usage experience.

— Erin Bashford, Senior Writer

Best Bluetooth speaker

JBL Xtreme 5

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When a Bluetooth speaker gets described as “indestructible”, it can be a little hard to believe. But in the case of the JBL Xtreme 5, it’s actually an apt title. With an unbeatable IP69 rating, the Xtreme 5 can withstand drops, solids, and water. It would survive a dip in the ocean and a frolic in a sandpit.

Not only does it have an exoskeleton strong enough to make Wolverine jealous, the Xtreme 5 also sounds like a treat. It has controlled, faithful bass capable of going seriously loud without warping the sound. Vocals are also powerful, and while some detail is lost, this is an outdoor speaker rather than a home speaker — so what more can you ask for?

At its heart, the JBL Xtreme 5 goes where no speaker has gone before (and where another speaker would surely break). For beach parties, pool parties, full moon parties, and everything in between, the Xtreme 5 beats everything else.

— Erin Bashford, Senior Writer

Best smart speaker

Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker

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Looking for a smart speaker that supports Alexa+ and isn’t made by Amazon? Bose has waded into the category with the excellent Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, which combines impressive audio with a unique design that sets it apart from other premium offerings in this space. During my listening time, I was especially impressed with how it handled female vocals compared to its rivals. That’s not to say the bass was lacking — the Lifestyle Ultra could really deliver the lows, too.

One of the features I liked the most? The 3.5mm audio jack, which let me plug the speaker directly into my turntable. Yes, it’s easy to stream music from AirPlay, Google Cast, and Spotify Connect, but sometimes you just want to spin some old vinyl.

— Mike Prospero, US Editor-in-Chief

Best Bluetooth speaker

Sonos Play

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The Sonos Play is the “Goldilocks Zone” of the company’s portable speaker lineup. The Sonos Move 2 is plenty powerful, but at over 6.5 pounds, it’s not quite portable. The Sonos Roam is quite portable at under 1 pound, but it’s not that powerful. The 3-pound Sonos Play splits the difference in weight and performance to deliver the best of both worlds.

Our reviewer and Head of Video, Kate Kozuch, said the Sonos Play “takes everything that makes the Sonos ecosystem great and packages it in a design that provides comprehensive versatility between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.” Even better, once the latest Sonos 27 platform launches the Sonos Fabric feature, you’ll be able to use the Play as a surround sound speaker for your Sonos Arc Ultra or Sonos Beam Ultra soundbar. Talk about versatility.

If you can’t decide between power and portability, the Sonos Play doesn’t make you choose — it offers both for under $300.

— Nick Pino, Managing Editor TV and Audio

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