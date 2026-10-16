12 new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Oct. 16-18)

Spooky season is in full swing, but this weekend’s streaming lineup has just as many treats as tricks. There are plenty of options for what to watch this weekend across Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and other streaming services, plus broadcast and cable.

As Tom’s Guide’s streaming editor, I watch TV and movies for a living, and I’ve curated and ranked this week’s biggest new releases so you can spend less time scrolling and more time watching. This week, Keri Russell returns for more high-stakes geo-politicking in "The Diplomat" season 4 and Sylvester Stallone is back in mob business in “Tulsa King" season 4. Plus, Marvel’s “VisionQuest” follows up with the fan-favorite android and horror fans can get their fix with “Crystal Lake."

On the movie side, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman conjure up more witchy magic in “Practical Magic 2." Prime Video has two new originals: Stanley Tucci's heist caper "Masterplan” and the weepy romance “Love of Your Life." Here’s my weekend watchlist, ranked by must-watch factor.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Kelly recently reviewed "The Diplomat" season 4 and is currently watching screeners of "Nobody Wants This" season 3 to review next week.

1. ‘The Diplomat’ season 4 (Netflix)

The Diplomat: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Political thriller

Available now: 8 episodes (about 52 min each)

What it's about: Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is still dealing with the fallout of her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell), and President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) teaming up to steal Russia’s most dangerous weapon. The scheme threatens to push the U.S. toward war, while Kate’s already rocky relationship with Hal takes another hit. Her unlikely partner in damage control? First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).

Why it’s worth your time: Netflix originals don't tend to age well, yet "The Diplomat" season 4 is its best installment yet. Russell and Sewell remain deliciously combustible as a couple who can negotiate a global crisis more easily than a conversation about their feelings, while Janney and Whitford bring their own brand of high-powered dysfunction.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. ‘VisionQuest’ (Disney+)

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Superhero sci-fi drama

Available now: 2 episodes (about 53 min each)

What it’s about: Vision (Paul Bettany) has his memories back, but feeling something about them is another matter. Hiding out in Edinburgh, the android tries to figure out who he is with help from the AI personalities rattling around inside his head, including his creator’s rogue creation, Ultron (James Spader). But when a bounty hunter comes calling, Vision hits the road with Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica), a teenager who might be his reincarnated son.

Why it’s worth your time: "WandaVision" fans will be stoked for this follow-up, which sees the fan-favorite synthezoid having another identity crisis, and this time he’s bringing the murder bot who helped make him. Spader’s return as Ultron promises a deliciously dysfunctional dynamic, while Vision’s possible father-son reunion adds an emotional wrinkle to the MCU’s usual action-adventure mix.

Where to watch: Disney+

3. ‘Crystal Lake’ (Peacock)

Crystal Lake | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological thriller/horror

Available now: 8 episodes (about 50 min each)

What it’s about: Before Jason Voorhees became the hockey-mask-wearing terror of the "Friday the 13th" films, his mother Pamela (Linda Cardellini) was the one doing the killing. Set in the 1970s, this prequel series follows Pamela as she struggles to cope with Jason’s drowning. When two strangers come asking questions about her past, the grieving mom’s already fragile world starts to unravel.

Why it’s worth your time: The franchise is finally giving its most infamous mom the spotlight, and Cardellini gets to take grief somewhere truly gruesome. It's a fresh look at the mythology behind one of horror’s most enduring villains. Consider it a family drama with an exceptionally high body count.

Where to watch: Peacock

4. ‘Tulsa King’ season 4 (Paramount+)

Tulsa King | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Friday, Oct. 16 at 3 a.m. ET

What it's about: Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) wants to turn his Oklahoma crime empire into a legitimate business. Easier said than done when corrupt politicians, rival gangsters and a tech billionaire are in the picture. With his crew in danger and a devastating personal loss looming, Dwight may have to get his hands dirty all over again.

Why it's worth your time: "Tulsa King" doesn't stray from its successful formula: Stallone as a mob boss who solves problems with threats and the occasional bout of strangling. Season 4 brings fresh enemies, shifting alliances and Gretchen Mol as a politician with her own agenda.

Where to watch: Paramount+

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5. ‘Practical Magic 2' (digital)

Practical Magic 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic fantasy

Runtime: 2 hrs 10 min

What it's about: The Owens women are back, and so is the family curse that keeps killing their romantic prospects. Twice-widowed Sally (Sandra Bullock) is trying to protect her grown daughters, free-spirited Kylie (Joey King) and aspiring doctor Antonia (Maisie Williams), by keeping them in the dark about their witchy heritage. But when Kylie’s boyfriend winds up in a coma, she jets off to England in search of a spell that could break the curse, with Sally and her sister, Gillian (Nicole Kidman), in hot pursuit.

Why it's worth your time: In the nearly three decades since its release, “Practical Magic” has become a cult favorite thanks to its gloriously weird mix of romance, supernatural shenanigans and sisterhood. The sequel leans a little too hard on nostalgia, but the returning cast brings enough charm to keep the cauldron bubbling. Consider it a cozy, witchy girls' night in, complete with midnight margaritas and moonlit mischief.

Where to watch: Prime Video (with purchase)

6. ‘The Lowdown’ season 2 (FX)

The Lowdown | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime comedy/mystery

Available now: 2 episodes (about 1 hour each)

What it’s about: Ethan Hawke’s gloriously unfiltered Tulsa journalist Lee Raybon is back on the trail of corruption, and this time the rabbit hole involves a missing prison inmate, two murders and a sheriff’s department that may be rotten to the core. Public defender Ginger (Betty Gilpin) recruits Lee to help crack the case, but his investigation gets personal when his estranged father, Lee Sr. (Tommy Lee Jones), blows into town.

Why it’s worth your time: "Reservation Dogs" creator Sterlin Harjo brings back his offbeat Oklahoma crime saga, where chasing the truth is less a noble calling than a way to wreck your life. This is a mystery with a healthy dose of small-town rot and deeply dysfunctional family dynamics.

Where to watch: Hulu

7. ‘Love of Your Life’ (Prime Video)

Love of Your Life - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama

Runtime: 1 hr 51 min

What it’s about: ER nurse Maya (Margaret Qualley) has never been one for fairy tales. But when she meets the very charming Charlie (Gabriel Basso), she finds herself building the loving family she never thought she’d have. Then the COVID-19 pandemic delivers a devastating blow. Years later, she flees to Portugal, where handsome Brit Felix (Aaron Pierre) offers a shot at romance and a fresh start. But before Maya can embrace her next chapter, she’ll have to confront the heartbreak she’s been running from.

Why it’s worth your time: If you like your romances with a generous dollop of emotional devastation, “Love of Your Life” is ready to wreck your weekend (and empty your tissue box). If you’re craving a grown-up romantic drama with gorgeous leading men and even more stunning scenery, this one could be your next streaming sobfest.

Where to watch: Prime Video

8. ‘Masterplan’ (Prime Video)

Masterplan - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Heist thriller/comedy

Runtime: 1 hr 47 min

What it's about: Stanley Tucci put aside jet-setting across Italy to steal the Mona Lisa. Legendary thief Roger recruits cybercrime wiz Chiara (Simona Tabasco) and explosives expert Jay (Victor Belmondo) to help swipe the Louvre's most famous resident. There's just one tiny complication: Chiara and Jay are long-lost siblings, and Roger is their father. Surprise! Now this dysfunctional trio has to navigate a messy family reunion while plotting one of the most audacious art heists in history.

Why it's worth your time: A Louvre robbery is already a pretty good excuse to settle in for a movie night, but “Masterplan” sweetens the deal with an unexpected family twist.

Where to watch: Prime Video

9. ‘Tenzing’ (Apple TV)

Tenzing — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hr 5 min

What it's about: Everyone knows Edmund Hillary conquered Everest. But what about the man who climbed alongside him? This film follows Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok), the Himalayan climber who joins Hillary (Tom Hiddleston) and Colonel John Hunt (Willem Dafoe) on the historic 1953 expedition. With support from his wife, Dawa (Thinley Lhamo), and expedition secretary Jill Henderson (Caitríona Balfe), Tenzing fights to be recognized as a climber, not just a Sherpa serving the team.

Why it's worth your time: History tends to give the biggest headlines to the people who already have the spotlight. Director Jennifer Peedom sets out to correct the record with a gripping mountain adventure that puts Tenzing front and center.

Where to watch: Apple TV

10. ‘Sacrifice’ (Netflix)

Sacrifice | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy thriller

Runtime: 1 hr 43 min

What it's about: What do you get when you mix a doomsday cult, a Greek island gala and a whole lot of celebrity ego? One very strange night. Aging action star Mike Tyler (Chris Evans) is hoping to stage a comeback when he's abducted by Joan (Anya Taylor-Joy), a zealot who’s convinced that sacrificing three people will save humanity from a volcanic apocalypse. Her other targets include billionaire tech mogul Ben Bracken (Vincent Cassel) and unlucky performer Katie (Ambika Mod). But Mike isn't exactly rushing to escape. If getting kidnapped can help rehabilitate his image, why not play along?

Why it's worth your time: This glossy, star-studded fever dream takes aim at celebrity culture, billionaire excess and eco-activism, then gleefully loses the plot somewhere along the way. The satire doesn't always land, but the train wreck is watchable for the cast, including Salma Hayek, Sam Richardson and Charli XCX for good measure.

Where to watch: Netflix

11. ‘The Gold’ season 2 (PBS)

The Gold, Season 2: Preview - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime drama

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET

What it's about: The Brink’s-Mat robbery was supposed to be a once-in-a-generation score. Three tons of gold bullion later, the Met’s Flying Squad has discovered it only tracked down half the loot. In the final season, DCI Brian Boyce (Hugh Bonneville) and his team follow the money into the 1990s, chasing slippery gold dealer John Palmer (Tom Cullen) and other criminals who got away with (half of) it.

Why it’s worth your time: Expect sharp performances from Bonneville, Cullen, Jack Lowden and others as they engage in a cat-and-mouse game in which the money trail leads to some very sunny destinations. Turns out crime pays, but the tax bill might be brutal.

Where to watch: PBS

12. ‘Love Is Blind’ season 11 (Netflix)

Love is Blind S11: Boston | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality dating

Available now: 5 episodes (about 1 hour each)

What it's about: Thirty Boston singles enter the pods hoping to find their soulmate without ever laying eyes on them. They’ll flirt, fall in love and get engaged sight unseen before trading the pods for a tropical getaway, shared living quarters and the messy business of real-world compatibility. Eventually, they’ll face the ultimate test: saying “I do” or calling the whole thing off.

Why it’s worth your time: The dating experiment is back, this time with wicked strong accent. Among the hopeful romantics are a beekeeper, a retired baseball player, and a NICU nurse with a weakness for tattooed athletes.

Where to watch: Netflix

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