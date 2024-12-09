West Ham vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news

Today's West Ham vs Wolves live stream is shaping up as a winner-takes-all contest between Julen Lopetegui and Gary O'Neil, with the losing manager widely expected to pay the price with their job — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

The common threads between these two clubs are thickly entwined — O'Neil played for West Ham, Lopetegui was O'Neil's predecessor at Wolves, Max Kilman and Craig Dawson effectively traded places — but they've taken different roads to this juncture.

Wolves were annihilated by lowly Everton last time out, but in general they've played much better than 19th place suggests. O'Neil, you may be shocked to learn, was nominated for the November Manager of the Month award only a few days ago. Matheus Cunha's brilliance means they've scored more goals than all but one team in the bottom half. Unfortunately, they've conceded at least five more than anybody else.

By contrast, anybody who's seen West Ham play this season might struggle to fathom how they're as high as 14th. Aside from that free-flowing victory over Newcastle, which looks increasingly like an aberration, they've played abysmally, a mystifying state of affairs considering the talent in the squad, from Mohammed Kudus to Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham vs Wolves team news

West Ham team: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Bowen, Soler, Kudus, Summerville

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Todibo

Wolves team: Johnstone, Doherty, Bueno,Semedo, Ait Nouri, Andre, Lemina, J Gomes, Cunha, Larsen, Goncalo Guedes

Subs: Bentley, Hwang, Dawson, R Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima

How to watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch a West Ham vs Wolves live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing West Ham vs Wolves and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch West Ham vs Wolves live streams on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a West Ham vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the West Ham vs Wolves live stream in the U.K. at 8 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual West Ham vs Wolves live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Wolves game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch West Ham vs Wolves in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Wolves live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Tuesday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

