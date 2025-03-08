Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online

Intercity rivalries don't come bigger than the Red Devils hosting the Gunners. Pizza, anyone?

Harry Maguire of Manchester United in action during a Premier League match in February 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United)
Premier League rivalries don’t come much bigger or bitter than the Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream. It’s one of the greatest rivalries in world football — and you can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream date, time and channels

The Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream takes place Sunday, 9 March, 2025.
Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Mon)
• FREE — Watch on Idman TV (Azerbaijan)
• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling TV or Fubo / Peacock
• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man Utd could hardly be further away from challenging their Sunday opponents for the title, but that won't stop the Red Devils from doing all they can to put a dent in their opponents' chances. Old Trafford has been the setting for many a barnstormer – from a 21-man brawl in 1990, to Martin Keown and Ruud van Nistelrooy's 2003 scuffle, Sir Alex Ferguson being hit in the face by a slice of pizza a year later and 2011's 8-2 United shellacking – and Ruben Amorim will be determined to go for a win that could kickstart an improved end to the season. It'll be tough with Harry Maguire joining 11 absentees but United's best performance under Amorim came in knocking the Gunners out of the FA Cup in January.

Mikel Arteta's were in similar bind to Amorim when the fellow Iberian took over at the Emirates in December 2019. Given time to restructure Arsenal in his own uber-demanding image, Arteta has created a high-pressing outfit that is challenging for the title for a third season in a row. Though 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, the Gunners boss said his side would give up "over my dead body" and the 7-1 Champions League gubbing of PSV delivered a return to goalscoring form after recent blanks. Martin Odegaard looked back to his best in midweek, the Norwegian's creativity vital in the continued absence of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

This match means everything to the fans. Find out out to watch below, and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Can you watch Man Utd vs Arsenal for free?

Yes – in Azerbaijan. State TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of a handful of Premier League games – including Man Utd vs Arsenal. No sign up or password needed.

Azerbaijani abroad? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when away from home. Details below.

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual service? You can still watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Man Utd vs Arsenal as normal.

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream on NBC, which comes with most cable TV packages (check local listings to see if it's available in your market) and can often be viewed with the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, NBC is in the channel line-ups of a good few services for cord-cutters. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $50.99/month and discounts on your first month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo is another great option, with over 150 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

You also have the option to watch on the network's Peacock streaming service. Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, or $13.99/month if you'd prefer to ditch the ads. Alternatively, you can get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access your services as if you're back home.

Sling TV's

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $50.99/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

Fubo.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Peacock

In addition to showing this EPL clash, Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of "The Office", "Suits", "30 Rock", "Yellowstone", "Love Island" and more (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Subscribers can also watch WWE and NFL livestreams.

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. at 4:30 p.m. in the evening, local time (GMT). It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a NOW Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're traveling outside of the U.K., you can still follow your usual Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man Utd vs Arsenal live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 5:30 a.m. NZDT on Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

