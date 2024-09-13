T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 live stream: How to watch cricket online and from anywhere

The T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 features four teams playing three matches at Egbaston. Follow our guide below to watch T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Sat, Sept. 14.

► Times: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 3:30 p.m. IST / 8 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky / Now

Somerset play Surrey in the first match of the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day 2024, with their semi-final starting at 11 a.m. BST. Gloucestershire vs Sussex, in the second semi-final, begins at 2:30 p.m.. The Blast final itself starts at 6:45 p.m..

For the third time in the past four years, all four teams who have qualified for the Vitality Blast Finals Day are from the South Group. Reigning champions Somerset are in finals day for the fourth year running. They play Surrey in a repeat of last year’s semi final fixture, in which the West Country side won by 24 runs. Surrey finished top of the South Group this year.

Gloucestershire are making their fourth appearance at finals day. They overcame Birmingham Bears in a low-scoring quarter final at Edgbaston and play Sussex who have, in Daniel Hughes, this season’s highest run scorer, with 595 runs at an average of 42.50. But in David Payne, Gloucestershire, have the season’s joint leading wicket-taker.

Here's how to watch every ball of the T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 live stream from anywhere.

T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

How to watch T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 in the U.S.

US viewers can watch a T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 live stream from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV:

Cord-cutting service Sling offers options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or to add the specialist cricket service to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on Sling's website.

How to watch T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 in the U.K.

All the T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K..

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 in Australia

Streaming service Kayo Sports is showing the T20 Blast with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month. It also hosts plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 in India

Every game of the T20 Blast Finals Day 2024 will be televised on India's Sony Sports network and the Sony LIV app.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

