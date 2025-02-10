How to watch 'The Floor' season 3 — stream the Rob Lowe gameshow online from anywhere after Super Bowl 59

A year after Rob Lowe first fired up the randomizer, gameshow "The Floor" is getting the MVP treatment this Sunday — its season 3 premiere will be broadcast immediately after the Super Bowl live stream. Here's how you can watch "The Floor" season 3 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Floor' season 3 streaming details, release date, TV channel "The Floor" season 3 premieres after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9. Episodes follow on Wednesdays at 9/8c.

• U.S. — Fox and via Sling TV / Hulu (next day)

The titular floor is a huge 9x9 square with a total of 81 tiles. On each is a contestant, hoping that their knowledge of random facts and trivia will land them the massive cash prize of $250,000. Whoever dominates the territory of the floor by the end of the series walks away with the glory... and the money.

With the affable Lowe as host and the chance to get to know the mic'd up players over the course of a season, you'd think this would be a friendly kind of show. And while it may not exactly be "The Traitors", there's plenty of chance for "The Floor's" contestants to sharpen their claws and play hard.

After the post-Super Bowl premiere, this run of "The Floor" takes its place in Fox's Wednesday night schedule directly after "The Masked Singer. Here's how you can watch "The Floor" season 3 online and stream every episode no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch 'The Floor' season 3 online in the U.S.

"The Floor" season 3 premiere is set to broadcast on Fox immediately after Super Bowl LIX — so that's likely to be around 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9.

After that, episodes will go out on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Cord cutters can watch Fox on cable replacing services like Sling TV. It's one of the best OTT cable alternatives around, featuring Fox in select markets as part of its Blue plan. Prices start from just $45.99/month and your first month half-price. A pricier alternative is Fubo, with plans starting from $84.99/month but with 200+ channels — give it a try with the 7-day FREE Fubo trial.

Hulu will also stream episodes of "The Floor", but you'll have to wait for the day after they originally air. Plans start from $9.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free. For even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $10.99/month.

Watch 'The Floor' season 3 from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "The Floor" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show. Try the best VPN you can get right now, NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app and watch "The Floor" S3 online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'The Floor' around the world

Can I watch 'The Floor' season 3 online in Canada

Season 3 of "The Floor" will be shown by Global TV in Canada, but you'll have to wait. It's not set to start until Sunday, March 30, with episodes going out weekly at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Can I watch 'The Floor' in the U.K. or Australia?

Previous seasons of "The Floor" haven't been broadcast outside of North America, and there's nothing to suggest that season 3 will be any different.

That means that anybody on vacation in U.K. or Down Under from a country where "The Floor" is broadcast will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use their domestic streaming service — we recommend NordVPN.

'The Floor' season 3 sneak peek

First Look at Season 3 of The Floor With Rob Lowe | FOX TV - YouTube Watch On

