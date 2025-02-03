You can watch the Super Bowl on your Xbox in 4K — here's how

The Super Bowl is almost here, and if you're planning to watch the biggest game of the year, your Xbox has you covered. Whether you're using an Xbox Series X for a stunning 4K experience or Xbox Series S for smooth streaming, there are plenty of ways to catch all the action without traditional cable.

New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome will set the stage for this year’s showdown, marking the eleventh time the city has hosted the Super Bowl. From game-changing plays to legendary halftime performances—and, of course, those iconic commercials—you won’t want to miss a second.

So, grab your controller, fire up your Xbox, and let’s break down the best ways to stream Super Bowl LIX on your console.

1. Tubi (Image: © Shutterstock) For the first time, Tubi is offering free streaming of the entire Super Bowl. All you have to do is register or an account—don't worry, this isn't a 7-day free trial situation. This also includes an exclusive pre-game red carpet event hosted by Olivia Culpo at 3:30 p.m. ET. This free, ad-supported streaming service can be downloaded directly from your Xbox's store, requiring no subscription. And you'll still get to enjoy all the Super Bowl commercials.

2. Fubo (Image: © Future) Fubo is a sports-focused streaming service that offers Fox's 4K coverage of the Super Bowl. Download the Fubo app and sign up for a subscription (starting at $85 a month) to access the game. As Fubo specializes in sports content, its good option to consider for sports events—big or small.

3. Hulu + Live TV (Image: © Future) There's no shortage of ways to stream this years' Super Bowl. Although Hulu + Live TV isn't showing the game in 4K, its package ($82 a month) includes a 3 free-day trial—making it another solid option for Super Bowl viewing. Download the Hulu app on your Xbox and ensure you have the Live TV subscription to access complete game coverage, including pre and post-game content.

4. YouTube TV (Image: © Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide) A premium streaming service offering live TV channels, YouTube TV provides access to Fox's 4K coverage of the Super Bowl. Download the YouTube TV app from the Microsoft store and sign up for a subscription (starting at $82.99/month) to access the game. You'll get full pre-game coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET, plus post-game analysis.

5. BBC iPlayer (UK) (Image: © BBC) For viewers in the United Kingdom, the BBC iPlayer app offers free Super Bowl coverage. While 4K might not be available through this service, it provides comprehensive game coverage including British commentary. The app is free to download, though you'll need a valid TV license to watch.

