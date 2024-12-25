Ravens vs Texans live stream — How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Baltimore Ravens visit the Houston Texans in a big rematch from last season's playoffs – and you can watch Ravens vs Texans live stream online from anywhere with a VPN.

Ravens vs Texans live stream date, time, channel The Ravens vs Texans live stream takes place on Wednesday, December 25.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on Netflix • Worldwide — Netflix

Both teams head into this match-up jostling at the top of the AFC.

The Texans visited the Ravens in last season's AFC Divisional round. While Houston kept it close, the Ravens ran out comfortable winners. The scoreline underlined Baltimore's superiority.

But the Texans have home-field advantage for this game. DeMeco Ryans' team will win its second consecutive AFC South title and qualify for the playoffs. Winning a big game against another playoff contender would be a massive boost for this young Texans team.

That said, no one can ever rule out the Ravens. With two-time MVP Lamar Jackson firmly in the hunt for a third MVP crown, the Ravens are once again one of the NFL's heavyweight contenders.

After falling short at the penultimate hurdle last season, John Harbaugh's team will be desperate to take the final step this season.

With both teams having plenty to play for in this game, read on for how to watch Ravens vs Texans live stream this Christmas Day, along with all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Ravens vs Texans from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching NFL on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for, even when on holiday or working abroad.

How to watch Ravens vs Texans live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Texans live stream is on Netflix, marking the streaming platform's first foray into NFL coverage.

Netflix is available on Smart TVs, consoles, tablets, mobile devices, and various set-top boxes, such as Roku boxes.

The game is accessible through all Netflix packages, from the basic tier to the top tier.

Per NFL legislation, the game will also be broadcast on a free-to-air station in the respective sides' home cities.

How to watch Ravens vs Texans live stream in Canada

As Netflix has secured exclusive rights for the game, the Ravens vs Texans live stream will be on the platform in Canada too.

How to watch Ravens vs Texans live stream in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Ravens vs Texans game is being shown exclusively on Netflix. Kick-off is at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25.

How to watch Ravens vs Texans live stream in Australia

In Australia, the Ravens vs Texans live stream will be shown on Netflix. Kick-off is at 8:30 a.m. AEDT on Thursday, December 26.

