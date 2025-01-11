Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round online and on TV

The Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream sees one of England's biggest clubs out to avoid an upset at the hands of lower-league opposition — you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream, date, time, channels The Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream takes place on Saturday, January 11.

► Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 12).

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Leeds United's priority for the 24/25 season is to secure promotion to the Premier League, but Daniel Farke's side will also be eyeing a deep run in the FA Cup. Leeds have not reached the quarter-finals since 2003, but that is not an unrealistic aim this term provided the draw is kind.

Even if Farke shuffles his pack for the visit of Harrogate Town, Leeds will be strong favorites. Expect the hosts to dominate possession and provide plenty of attacking thrust.

Facing a team that has won nine of its last 10 home games, Harrogate Town will be up against it. The League Two side will aim to sit deep and spoil, but holding Leeds at bay for 90 minutes will be tough.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license. The game is also live on TV via the BBC Red Button.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more in out NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sportsnet has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada, so that's what you need to watch Leeds United vs Harrogate Town in the Great White North.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Leeds United vs Harrogate Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Leeds United vs Harrogate Town live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky NZ is the home of the FA Cup in New Zealand but Leeds United vs Harrogate Town hasn't been picked for coverage. You'll be able to access later rounds of the competition via Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Kick-off is at 6:45 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

