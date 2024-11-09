France vs Japan live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby online

The France vs Japan live stream is an eye-catching fixture of Autumn Nations Series rugby. Both sides will be determined to make their mark on this run of tests, so keep reading as we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN — and potentially for free.

France vs Japan live streams: TV schedule, dates The France vs Japan live stream takes place on Saturday, November 9.

► Time: 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 9:10 a.m. NZDT (Sunday)

• FREE STREAM — TF1+ (Fra)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery+

• NZ — Sky Sport

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Antoine Dupont will return to international duty and will captain the hosts, 13 months after he last played in the 15. In the time since he famously led his country to Rugby Sevens glory at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Boss Fabien Galthié has made 12 changes from the side that lost to Argentina back in July as he tries to reinvigorate the side.

Les Bleus are always great to watch, their free-flowing style of rugby often thrilling. The Japanese improve year after year and showed at the World Cup that they can mix it with the best in the world. However, a game at the Stade de France is a huge test. The French tend to win this fixture, but that much-changed side gives this game an air of uncertainty.

Read on to see your France vs Japan live stream options today and how to watch 2024 Autumn Nations Series rugby from anywhere, including details of free live streams.

How to watch France vs Japan for free

There's fantastic news for French rugby fans at home, as this huge game against Japan will be shown absolutely FREE on TF1 and online via the TF1+ streaming service.

Once you have a login, you can watch TF1 content live and on catch-up on the website or through its app.

Not at home in France right now? You'll need to use a VPN to get around any geo-restrictions. Full instructions below.

How to watch France vs Japan 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch France vs Japan live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch France vs Japan 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. France vs Japan kicks off at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT on Saturday.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the France vs Japan live stream.

In addition to showing every 2024 Autumn Nations Series game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "The Traitors U.S.".

Watch France vs Japan live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including France vs Japan on TNT Sports 2.

You can watch TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery+ Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch France vs Japan live streams in New Zealand

Live Autumn Nations Series coverage in New Zealand — including France vs Japan — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 1 and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service. The match kicks off at 9:10 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch Autumn Internationals live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

Watch France vs Japan live streams in Australia

France vs Japan will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along with all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 7:10 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch France vs Japan live streams in Canada

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's rugby internationals, including France vs Japan live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

