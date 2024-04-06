How to watch Final Four: live stream Men's NCAA basketball online

Two of the March Madness Final Four, Purdue and Alabama, have never won the national title, NC State last cut down the nets 41 years ago, while No.1 overall seed UConn are hoping to do what no program has managed in 17 years: repeat as champions. Every remaining contender has a giant to slay, in a literal case for Zach Edey and DJ Burns Jr..

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Final Four from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Edey vs Burns Jr. is a mouthwatering matchup in the Purdue vs NC State game. On one side, you have college basketball's 7ft 4in dominant star, on the other, the iconic figure in this year's Cinderella team, a player who's gone from local hero status to national treasure over the past few weeks alone.

NC State became the joint-sixth lowest-seeded team to make the Final Four, but none of their predecessors were able to take the next step. With Edey in their way, it's going to take an extraordinary collective effort – or a customary slip-up from the Boilermakers.

After that, it's over to 3-point specialists Alabama, who are perhaps the perfect team to go up against all-conquering UConn. The Crimson Tide are the No.1 offensive team in the nation, so if they find their range they'll have an outside shot of pulling off the shock of the tournament. The Huskies have won their games by an average margin of 27.8 points.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Final Four online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable.

Final Four games and TV schedule

Saturday, April 6

6:09 p.m. ET – (1) Purdue vs (11) NC State | TBS, TNT & TruTV

– (1) Purdue vs (11) NC State | TBS, TNT & TruTV 8:49 p.m. ET – (1) UConn vs (4) Alabama | TBS, TNT & TruTV

Watch Final Four in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., both games of the Final Four are being shown on TBS, TNT and TruTV. All three channels are also showing the national championship game.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get the channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is the option we'd recommend. It includes TBS and TNT in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price. Better yet, Sling Orange also includes ESPN and ESPN2, which are showing every remaining women's March Madness game.

You can get TBS and TNT on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Orange package. New subscribers get 50% off their first month. Sling Orange will also let you watch the championship game and every remaining <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/entertainment/sports/watch-womens-march-madness-2024-live-streams" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"">women's March Madness game.

An even cheaper alternative for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is included for free during March Madness 2024 as a limited time offer.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to the games on TBS, TNT and TruTV. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 40% off if you pay for a whole year upfront, effectively getting you 12 months for as little as $5.83 per month.

It means you can watch all of March Madness 2024 for the bargain basement price of $21.98. Not bad at all.

Lastly, for some customers YouTubeTV is offering a free trial period that could allow people to watch March Madness 2024 for free. We have more on March Madness for cord-cutters right here.

Watch Final Four from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch the Final Four live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch Final Four in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the right to March Madness in the U.K., and has confirmed that it will be showing both Final Four games.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the Final Four live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Final Four in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the rights to show the Final Four live streams in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch Final Four in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find Final Four live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Final Four, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.