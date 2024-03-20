How to watch women's March Madness 2024 — live streams, TV channels, schedule

There's never been a better time to get into women's NCAA basketball, with superstars and heavyweight rivals poised to write their names all over March Madness. Caitlin Clark's record-breaking exploits are already the stuff of legend, but can she sign off by leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first ever national title?

Read on and we'll show you how to watch women's March Madness 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Women's March Madness live streams: TV schedule, dates Women's March Madness 2024 runs from Wednesday, March 20 to Sunday, April 7. Full schedule below.

• U.S. — ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPNews via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Angel Reese might have something to say about that. The LSU Tigers forward crushed Clark's dream in the title game 12 months ago, and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. It's a little surprising, then, that they're only ranked as the No.3 seed in the Albany Regional 2.

What's more, they share the region with the Hawkeyes, which means that if they do end up meeting, it will be in the Elite Eight.

For the third season running, and despite undergoing a near-complete rebuild, the South Carolina Gamecocks are the No.1 overall seed, and Dawn Staley is looking for them to become just the 10th program in history to win women's March Madness with a spotless record. The UConn Huskies are another hot favorite, and they've got Paige Bueckers fit and firing this time around.

Here's everything you need to know to watch women's March Madness 2024 online.

Watch women's March Madness in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., women's March Madness games are split between ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPNews. Three games are also being shown on ESPN Plus.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of these channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price. You can add ESPNU and ESPNews with the Sports Extra addon, which costs an extra $11/month.

That adds up to $51 per month – but only $31 for your first month – which is far less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV, and one of the cheapest and most reliable ways of watching all of women's March Madness 2024.

You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Orange package. New subscribers get 50% off their first month. Add ESPNU and ESPNews with the Sports Extra addon. Sling is a great option for watching <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/entertainment/sports/how-to-watch-march-madness-2024-live-streams-tv-channels-schedule" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"">men's March Madness, too.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The Elite plan ($89.99 per month) adds ESPNU and ESPNews. And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial.

Watch women's March Madness from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscriptions?

You can still watch women's March Madness live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 63% off with this NordVPN deal

Can I watch women's March Madness in the U.K., Canada or Australia?

As of yet, no plans have been announced to broadcast any women's March Madness games in the U.K., Canada or Australia.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

For men's March Madness meanwhile, Sky Sports has the rights in the U.K., TSN holds the rights for Canada, and it's on Kayo Sports in Australia.

What are the women's March Madness seedings? Albany Regional 1

1. South Carolina

2. Notre Dame

3. Oregon State

4. Indiana

5. Oklahoma

6. Nebraska

7. Ole Miss

8. North Carolina

9. Michigan State

10. Marquette

11. Texas A&M

12. Florida Gulf Coast

13. Fairfield

14. Eastern Washington

15. Kent State

16. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian Portland Regional 4

1. Texas

2. Stanford

3. NC State

4. Gonzaga

5. Utah

6. Tennessee

7. Iowa State

8. Alabama

9. Florida State

10. Maryland

11. Green Bay

12. South Dakota State

13. UC Irvine

14. Chattanooga

15. Norfolk State

16. Drexel Albany Regional 2

1. Iowa

2. UCLA

3. LSU

4. Kansas State

5. Colorado

6. Louisville

7. Creighton

8. West Virginia

9. Princeton

10. UNLV

11. Middle Tennessee

12. Drake

13. Portland

14. Rice

15. California Baptist

16. Holy Cross/UT Martin Portland Regional 3

1. USC

2. Ohio State

3. UConn

4. Virginia Tech

5. Baylor

6. Syracuse

7. Duke

8. Kansas

9. Michigan

10. Richmond

11. Auburn/Arizona

12. Vanderbilt/Columbia

13. Marshall

14. Jackson State

15. Maine

16. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi

What are the women's March Madness dates 2024? March 20-21: First Four

First Four March 22-23: First Round

First Round March 24-25: Second Round

Second Round March 29-30: Sweet 16

Sweet 16 March 31 - April 1: Elite Eight

Elite Eight April 5: Final Four

Final Four April 7: NCAA Women's Championship Game

What are the women's March Madness locations for 2024? Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, home to the NBA's Cavaliers, will host the championship game and the Final Four stage of the tournament. Some of the other big-name venues include the Trail Blazers' Moda Center (Portland Regional semi-finals and finals) and MVP Arena (Albany Regionals). There are 19 women's March Madness venues in total, the other 16 are: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon

Moody Center, Austin, Texas

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California

Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion, Notre Dame, Indiana

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, North Carolina

Carver–Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut

What are the women's March Madness odds for 2024? Overall top seeds the South Carolina Gamecocks carry a 32-0 record into women's March Madness, so it's of little surprise that they're the odds-on favorites, at -140 according to DraftKings. Behind them are Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes (+550) and Angel Reese's reigning champion LSU Tigers (+750).