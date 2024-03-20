How to watch women's March Madness 2024 — live streams, TV channels, schedule
Caitlin Clark is on a collision course with Angel Reese
There's never been a better time to get into women's NCAA basketball, with superstars and heavyweight rivals poised to write their names all over March Madness. Caitlin Clark's record-breaking exploits are already the stuff of legend, but can she sign off by leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first ever national title?
Read on and we'll show you how to watch women's March Madness 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Women's March Madness 2024 runs from Wednesday, March 20 to Sunday, April 7. Full schedule below.
• U.S. — ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPNews via Sling TV or Fubo
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Angel Reese might have something to say about that. The LSU Tigers forward crushed Clark's dream in the title game 12 months ago, and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. It's a little surprising, then, that they're only ranked as the No.3 seed in the Albany Regional 2.
What's more, they share the region with the Hawkeyes, which means that if they do end up meeting, it will be in the Elite Eight.
For the third season running, and despite undergoing a near-complete rebuild, the South Carolina Gamecocks are the No.1 overall seed, and Dawn Staley is looking for them to become just the 10th program in history to win women's March Madness with a spotless record. The UConn Huskies are another hot favorite, and they've got Paige Bueckers fit and firing this time around.
Here's everything you need to know to watch women's March Madness 2024 online.
Watch women's March Madness in the U.S.
In the U.S., women's March Madness games are split between ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPNews. Three games are also being shown on ESPN Plus.
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of these channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.
Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price. You can add ESPNU and ESPNews with the Sports Extra addon, which costs an extra $11/month.
That adds up to $51 per month – but only $31 for your first month – which is far less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV, and one of the cheapest and most reliable ways of watching all of women's March Madness 2024.
You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Orange package. New subscribers get 50% off their first month. Add ESPNU and ESPNews with the Sports Extra addon. Sling is a great option for watching <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/entertainment/sports/how-to-watch-march-madness-2024-live-streams-tv-channels-schedule" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"">men's March Madness, too.
<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The Elite plan ($89.99 per month) adds ESPNU and ESPNews. And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial.
Watch women's March Madness from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscriptions?
You can still watch women's March Madness live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 63% off with this NordVPN deal
Can I watch women's March Madness in the U.K., Canada or Australia?
As of yet, no plans have been announced to broadcast any women's March Madness games in the U.K., Canada or Australia.
For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.
For men's March Madness meanwhile, Sky Sports has the rights in the U.K., TSN holds the rights for Canada, and it's on Kayo Sports in Australia.
What are the women's March Madness seedings?
Albany Regional 1
1. South Carolina
2. Notre Dame
3. Oregon State
4. Indiana
5. Oklahoma
6. Nebraska
7. Ole Miss
8. North Carolina
9. Michigan State
10. Marquette
11. Texas A&M
12. Florida Gulf Coast
13. Fairfield
14. Eastern Washington
15. Kent State
16. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian
Portland Regional 4
1. Texas
2. Stanford
3. NC State
4. Gonzaga
5. Utah
6. Tennessee
7. Iowa State
8. Alabama
9. Florida State
10. Maryland
11. Green Bay
12. South Dakota State
13. UC Irvine
14. Chattanooga
15. Norfolk State
16. Drexel
Albany Regional 2
1. Iowa
2. UCLA
3. LSU
4. Kansas State
5. Colorado
6. Louisville
7. Creighton
8. West Virginia
9. Princeton
10. UNLV
11. Middle Tennessee
12. Drake
13. Portland
14. Rice
15. California Baptist
16. Holy Cross/UT Martin
Portland Regional 3
1. USC
2. Ohio State
3. UConn
4. Virginia Tech
5. Baylor
6. Syracuse
7. Duke
8. Kansas
9. Michigan
10. Richmond
11. Auburn/Arizona
12. Vanderbilt/Columbia
13. Marshall
14. Jackson State
15. Maine
16. Texas A&M–Corpus Christi
What are the women's March Madness dates 2024?
- March 20-21: First Four
- March 22-23: First Round
- March 24-25: Second Round
- March 29-30: Sweet 16
- March 31 - April 1: Elite Eight
- April 5: Final Four
- April 7: NCAA Women's Championship Game
What are the women's March Madness locations for 2024?
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, home to the NBA's Cavaliers, will host the championship game and the Final Four stage of the tournament.
Some of the other big-name venues include the Trail Blazers' Moda Center (Portland Regional semi-finals and finals) and MVP Arena (Albany Regionals).
There are 19 women's March Madness venues in total, the other 16 are:
- Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina
- Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon
- Moody Center, Austin, Texas
- Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California
- Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
- Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia
- Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio
- Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
- Purcell Pavilion, Notre Dame, Indiana
- McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington
- Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, North Carolina
- Carver–Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa
- Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California
- Galen Center, Los Angeles, California
- Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut
What are the women's March Madness odds for 2024?
Overall top seeds the South Carolina Gamecocks carry a 32-0 record into women's March Madness, so it's of little surprise that they're the odds-on favorites, at -140 according to DraftKings.
Behind them are Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes (+550) and Angel Reese's reigning champion LSU Tigers (+750).
Where can I find a women's March Madness 2024 printable bracket?
The NCAA has a free women's March Madness printable bracket available here.
You can find the men's March Madness printable bracket here.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
Most Popular
By Josh Render