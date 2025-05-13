Today's 2025 Coppa Italia final live stream sees AC Milan and Bologna battling things out at Rome's Stadio Olimpico for both a taste of silverware and guaranteed European football next year — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free!

AC Milan vs Bologna live stream, Date, Time, Channels The AC Milan vs Bologna Coppa Italia final takes place today (Wed, May 14)

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (5 a.m.)

• FREE STREAM — Canale 5 (Italy) / GXR World (India)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus / CBS

• U.K. — Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's been over 20 years since AC Milan last won Italy's most prestigious cup competition — a surprising anomaly for a club whose history is steeped in such success. In a league season to forget for Sérgio Conceição's side, the Coppa Italia has been a beacon. The apex came in a semi-final victory over local enemies Inter, with Luka Jović's goals likely to go down in club history if the Rossoneri go on to clinch the cup.

Bologna's wait for glory has been even longer, as the historically successful side have now waited since the 1974 Coppa Italia to lift a significant trophy. Many feared that losing Thiago Motta as manager may lead them spiralling into freefall, but Vincenzo Italiano has enjoyed a decent season at the helm.

Bologna may sit above AC in Serie A, but when these two sides met in the league last Friday it was Milan who took a confidence boosting win at the San Siro. I Veltri took the lead, but a brace from Santiago Giménez helped the home side to a 3-1 win.

Read on to find out how to watch AC Milan vs Bologna live streams in the Coppa Italia final where you are today.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna for free

A handful of countries around the world are showing FREE live streams of this year's Coppa Italia final, including Canale 5 in Italy itself.

Soccer fans in parts of Asia (including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka) can watch the game for free on GXR World. All you need to do is sign in through either Google or Apple.

Some streaming services in other countries, such as Paramount Plus in the U.S. and Australia will also let you try their platforms for free with a trial.

If you're traveling outside those countries, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch AC Milan vs Bologna live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Indian service, you'd select India from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to GXR World or another service listed on this page and watch the game.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an AC Milan vs Bologna live stream on Paramount Plus (with a 7-day free trial). It costs $7.99/month for the Essential package, or a great value $59.99/year.

This game will also be broadcast by the CBS Sports Network. So you can get to the game through select cable plans or through a comprehensive OTT cord cutting service like Fubo. The channel appears on all of the provider's plans, including the $84.99/month Pro, which you can try for free for 7 days and then get $20 off your first month.

If you already subscribe to Paramount Plus or Fubo but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the soccer live streams.

Paramount Plus is CBS's own streaming platform, which means a subscription opens up a huge catalog of TV shows, movies and live sport. With prices starting at $7.99/month you can get access to "Survivor", as well as originals like "Landman".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, FS1, USA Network and, of course, the CBS Sports Network.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch the AC Milan vs Bologna Coppa Italia final live stream. Packages start from £15.99 on a monthly plan, or £99 for a full year. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV, Virgin Media or Amazon Prime Video.

Out of the U.K. right now? You can still watch AC Milan vs Bologna live streams by using NordVPN.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna in Canada

Canadians have a few avenues to watch the AC Milan vs Bologna live stream, one of which is Fubo. The Sports Monthly plan gets you the action from $26.99/month. Meanwhile, a Sports Quarterly plan costs $83.97 or, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan for $293.99. And the good news is that right now there's a special limited-time discount on all of the above tariffs.

You can also watch this game on the TLN cable channel or through the specialist international TV streamer Viva, costing $12.99/month.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to stream the final can use a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch AC Milan vs Bologna live streams in Australia

The Coppa Italia final will appear on Paramount Plus in Australia. The monthly price of subscriptions is $6.99, but you can take advantage of its 7-day free trial if you haven't used it before.

Away from home? Try using NordVPN to unlock all your usual subscriptions.

Watch AC Milan vs Bologna in France

To stream the Coppa Italia Final in France, head to L'Equipe TV. They offer a €6.99 a month package for access to their Live Foot channel.

If you're on vacation, you can utilize NordVPN to watch the game.

