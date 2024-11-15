How to watch 'Landman' online — stream Billy Bob Thornton drama from anywhere

"Landman", a new 10-part TV show from Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone", "Tulsa King" etc), is based on the smash hit podcast "Boomtown", about the dirty side of the oil business. Just add Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in a role written specifically for him.

The first two episodes of "Landman" premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally — viewers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Landman' - Release date and time "Landman" premieres Sunday, November 17 in the US/Canada and Monday, September 18 in the U.K./Australia.

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• Global — Paramount Plus

Billy Bob is in full fabulous Billy Bob mode here - "I quit drinking, I'll stick with the beer" and "Texas ain't no different to Dodge City, first come the dreamers, then the bankers and then the desperate... I'm a divorced alcoholic £500,000 in debt and I'm one of the lucky ones." You get the picture.

There are drone shots of oil fields in West Texas, huge explosions shooting up from the ground, a liberal display of death and destruction, calculating men in suits (including Jon "Mad Men" Hamm as Monty Miller) and hardass roughnecks risking everything to make a buck as well as general excess in all departments. You'll like it.

Here's our full guide to how to watch "Landman" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Landman' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Landman" premieres on Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial) with two episodes on Sunday, November 17 – the rest will follow weekly.

Plans start from $7.99/month (or $59.99 per year) with ads. If you are traveling outside the U.S. right now try NordVPN to access your account from anywhere.

Watch 'Landman' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?

You can still watch "Landman" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount Plus and stream new episodes of "Landman" online.

Where to watch 'Landman' in Canada

As with the U.S., "Landman" debuts in Canada on Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 17 with the first two episodes - the rest to follow weekly.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your usual streaming service when you're overseas.

How to watch 'Landman' in Australia

In Australia, "Landman" lands on Paramount Plus on Monday, November 18 with the first two episodes - the rest to follow weekly.

Not in Australia at the moment? Use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

How to watch 'Landman' online in the U.K.

As with the Australia, "Landman" premieres on Paramount Plus on Monday, November 18 with the first two episodes - and the others to follow weekly.

Abroad? Don't panic. You can use one of the best VPN services to access your usual domestic streaming service with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

How to watch 'Landman' online in New Zealand

"Landman" lands on Paramount Plus in New Zealand on Monday, November 18 with the first two episodes - the rest to follow weekly.

Not at home? No problem. You can use one of the best VPN services to access your usual domestic streaming service with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

'Landman' cast

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Jacob Lofland as Copper Norris

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage

James Jordan as Dale Bradley

Mark Collie as Sheriff Joeberg

Paulina Chavez as Ariana

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller

Mustafa Speaks as Boss

Andy García as Galino

Michael Peña as Armando

Octavio Rodriguez as Antonio

J.R. Villarreal as Manuel

J.J Thompson as Jiminez Crew

'Landman' episode list

S01 E01 - "Landman"

S01 E02 - "Dreamers and Losers"

S01 E03 - TBA

S01 E04 - TBA

S01 E05 - TBA

S01 E06 - TBA

S01 E07 - TBA

S01 E08 - TBA

S01 E09: - TBA

S01 E10 - TBA

What is the real-life role of a landman? A landman is the middleman between the oil company owners and the workers extracting the oil. His job is to protect the latter while making sure they do their tasks to earn money for the former.

