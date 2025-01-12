Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL Wild Card game online from anywhere

The Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream is the standout tie of Wild Card Weekend, a game with shootout written all over it — plus an ill-tempered showdown between long-time foes Marshon Lattimore and Mike Evans that could steal the show. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream date, time and channels The Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream takes place on Sunday, January 12.

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Jan. 13) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 13)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• U.S. — NBC via Sling TV or Fubo / Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

This may be Jayden Daniels' first taste of the NFL playoffs, but having already broken the rookie records for rushing yards and completion percentage in his debut season, few would be surprised if he took this in his stride too. And with Terry McLaurin preying on a banged-up Bucs secondary missing Jordan Whitehead, Christian Izien and Troy Hill, Daniels stands to do some serious damage at Ray Jay.

But write off Baker Mayfield at your peril. The Buccaneers quarterback is the epitome of grit, and he'll be looking to lean heavily on Tampa Bay's own rookie sensation, running back Bucky Irving, against one of the third most porous run defense in the NFL.

Whether Evans gets a huge amount of love from Mayfield or not, he and his old pal Lattimore need no excuse to reignite their rivalry, the duo having been involved in several spectacular brawls, dating back to the cornerback's time with the Saints.

We have all the information on how to watch Commanders vs Buccaneers below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Commanders vs Buccaneers live streams

If you live in Australia, you can enjoy free Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream on 7Plus.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Commanders vs Buccaneers stream? Maybe you're on holiday or traveling outside of Oz?

Don't worry — you can watch 7Plus from anywhere using a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Commanders vs Buccaneers from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S., but want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch the Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream.

How to watch Commanders vs Buccaneers in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream on NBC, which comes with most cable TV packages (check local listings to see if it's available in your market) and can often be viewed with the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, NBC is in the channel line-ups of a good few services for cord-cutters. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $50.99/month and half price for your first month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo is another great option, with over 150 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

You also have the option to watch on the network's Peacock streaming service. Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, or $13.99/month if you'd prefer to ditch the ads. Alternatively, you can get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access your services as if you're back home.

FOX, NBC and ABC are available for Sling Blue subscribers in select cities (New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc). The plan comes with 46 channels and costs from $50.99/month. But new subscribers get a healthy discount on their first month.

How to watch Commanders vs Buccaneers live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Commanders vs Buccaneers game is being televised on Sky Sports. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and NFL channels.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership, with plans starting from £14.99/day.

However, if you're only interested in the NFL, a much cheaper option is NFL Game Pass.

It currently costs £19.99, and will show all the playoff games and Super Bowl LIX, but it typically drops to 99p in the days leading up to the season finale. NFL Game Pass is also the only service that shows the Super Bowl ads.

Traveling overseas? Don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual U.K. stream from abroad.

How to watch Commanders vs Buccaneers live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream will be shown for free on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. The free-to-air network is showing every game of the NFL postseason live, including the Super Bowl.

The Commanders vs Buccaneers live stream will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$29.99 for the rest of the season.

NFL Game Pass is the only service that will show the authentic Super Bowl feed, complete with ads, though we expect the price to drop dramatically in the days leading up to the big game.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Commanders vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

There are a few options for watching Commanders vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN will live stream Commanders vs Buccaneers too. A monthly DAZN subscription starts at CA$29.99. If you want to save some money, try an annual subscription.

Can I watch Commanders vs Buccaneers live streams for free? Yes! In Australia, the game is available for free on 7Plus. If you're not at home in Australia but don't want to pay for your coverage, you could use a streaming VPN like NordVPN to access your home services.

