How to watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' online — stream NFL docuseries from anywhere
Imagine if Mike Tomlin breaks the "Hard Knocks" curse
There go the AFC North teams' Super Bowl hopes. For the first time ever, "Hard Knocks" will focus on an entire division, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals looking to make the playoff at the very least, and the Cleveland Browns being the Cleveland Browns, it's a format change that could pay off handsomely.
Here's how you can watch "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
"Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" premieres on Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S..
• U.S. — HBO/Max
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Imagine if Mike Tomlin of all people ends up breaking the "Hard Knocks" curse. In 2007 he landed his first ever head coaching role and, 18 years later, he's yet to suffer a losing campaign – a record that might never be bettered. It's safe to say, however, that he's no fan of this particular franchise.
"Hard Knocks" has never before had behind-the-scenes access to the Steelers' operation, whereas the Bengals have been on twice before, the Browns once, and the Ravens helped launch the show, way back in 2001.
Last season the AFC North became the first division since 1935 in which all four teams finished with a winning record, but this time around the Browns are dead and buried — getting to peek behind that curtain will be fascinating — the Bengals' margin for error is razor-thin, and the Ravens are in the playoff picture, but breathing in the Steelers' dust.
In the absence of an official announcement, it's probably safe to assume that Liev Schreiber will provide the voiceover. Read on to see how NFL fans can watch "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" from anywhere in the world.
How to watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' in the U.S.
"Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" will premiere on HBO on Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The best way to watch the show online is via its Max platform.
New episodes dropping weekly on Tuesdays, with the series set to continue into the playoffs.
Max prices (from $9.99/month) is no. 1 on our best streaming services with a library that includes "Game of Thrones" and docuemntaries, "Money Electric" and "Breath of Fire".
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
Watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' from anywhere in the world
If "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" online from wherever you are in the world.
'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' streams by country
Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' in the UK?
There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" in the U.K. yet, but some previous series of "Hard Knocks" have aired on Sky and NOW.
It's worth noting, however, that none of the "In Season" editions have made it across the pond yet.
For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' in Canada?
There are currently no plans to air "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" in Canada, but if you are an American north of the border for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' in Australia?
There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" in the U.K. yet, but if you're an American currently Down Under you can still catch the series by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' teams
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
What is the 'Hard Knocks' curse?
Of the 23 teams that were the focus of previous editions of "Hard Knocks", none made it to the Super Bowl that season. The Steelers and Ravens are shaping up as legitimate contenders this season.
