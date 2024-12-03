How to watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' online — stream NFL docuseries from anywhere

There go the AFC North teams' Super Bowl hopes. For the first time ever, "Hard Knocks" will focus on an entire division, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals looking to make the playoff at the very least, and the Cleveland Browns being the Cleveland Browns, it's a format change that could pay off handsomely.

Here's how you can watch "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' streaming details "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" premieres on Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S..

• U.S. — HBO/Max

Imagine if Mike Tomlin of all people ends up breaking the "Hard Knocks" curse. In 2007 he landed his first ever head coaching role and, 18 years later, he's yet to suffer a losing campaign – a record that might never be bettered. It's safe to say, however, that he's no fan of this particular franchise.

"Hard Knocks" has never before had behind-the-scenes access to the Steelers' operation, whereas the Bengals have been on twice before, the Browns once, and the Ravens helped launch the show, way back in 2001.

Last season the AFC North became the first division since 1935 in which all four teams finished with a winning record, but this time around the Browns are dead and buried — getting to peek behind that curtain will be fascinating — the Bengals' margin for error is razor-thin, and the Ravens are in the playoff picture, but breathing in the Steelers' dust.

In the absence of an official announcement, it's probably safe to assume that Liev Schreiber will provide the voiceover. Read on to see how NFL fans can watch "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' in the U.S.

Watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' from anywhere in the world

If "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home.

'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' streams by country

Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' in the UK?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North" in the U.K. yet, but some previous series of "Hard Knocks" have aired on Sky and NOW.

It's worth noting, however, that none of the "In Season" editions have made it across the pond yet.

Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' in Canada?

Can I watch 'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' in Australia?

'Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North' teams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

What is the 'Hard Knocks' curse?

Of the 23 teams that were the focus of previous editions of "Hard Knocks", none made it to the Super Bowl that season. The Steelers and Ravens are shaping up as legitimate contenders this season.

