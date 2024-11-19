Colombia vs Ecuador live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online and for FREE

The Colombia vs Ecuador live stream is going to have a huge bearing on who makes it into the 2026 World Cup. Both teams are currently in the qualifying positions. Here we explain how you can watch Colombia vs Ecuador from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE!

Colombia vs Ecuador live stream, date, time and channels The Colombia vs Ecuador live stream will take place on Tuesday, November 19.

► Time: 11 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 10 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 20)

• WATCH FREE — SBS on Demand (Australia), Caracol Play (Colombia)

• U.S. — Fanatiz

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Los Cafeteros impressed at Copa America and have carried that form into CONMEBOL qualifying, winning five and drawing four of their 11 matches. They go into the latest set of fixtures third in the table but did suffer their second defeat of the campaign at the weekend, losing 3-2 to Uruguay in highly dramatic fashion.

The visitors picked up a great 4-0 win against Bolivia last time out, pushing them up to fifth in the table. That means they are in the qualification spots and just three points behind their opponents. Gonazalo Plata netted twice in that game. With Paraguay in sixth facing a tricky trip to Bolivia, this game will have a real impact on who makes it through to next year’s World Cup.

How to watch Colombia vs Ecuador for free

If you are in Australia then you are in luck. You can watch the Colombia vs Ecuador live stream for FREE on SBS on Demand. You can also watch the game for free in Colombia, thanks to Caracol Play.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options. Full details on how that works just below.

How to watch Colombia vs Ecuador from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watchColombia vs Ecuador live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Colombia, and want to view Caracol Play as usual, you'd select Colombia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Caracol Play and enjoy!

How to watch Colombia vs Ecuador in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Colombia vs Ecuador live stream on Fanatiz. The service offers various packages, but to watch this game you need the PPV Qualifiers bundle. This costs $99.99. It also gives you access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Colombia vs Ecuador live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Colombia vs Ecuador in the U.K. and Rest of the World

Football fans in the U.K. and in many other countries can access a Colombia vs Ecuador live stream via the Bet365 website. You do not need to place a bet to watch the game. However, you do need to have an account with some money in it.

You can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, if you're looking to tune into your usual streaming service while abroad.

How to watch Colombia vs Ecuador in Canada

You'll need to sign up to the Fanatiz PPV Qualifiers round 12 bundle to watch Colombia vs Ecuador in Canada. It costs $59.99 and gives you access to the World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Colombia vs Ecuador in Australia

Lucky Aussies can watch the Colombia vs Ecuador live stream for free via the On Demand service from SBS in Australia.

If you're from Down Under but traveling and want to watch the service you usually get back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

