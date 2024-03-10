Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream is a meeting between two of the Premier League’s biggest underperformers — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Monday, March 11.

► Time: 8 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 12)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea’s unpredictable season continued last week with a 2-2 draw to Brentford, this follow-up an uncomfortably nervy FA Cup win over Championship Leeds and a Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool that is likely to sting for quite a long time. Chelsea were hoping to challenge for some form of European football this season, but with each passing week that is looking less likely. The Blues are currently in 11th position, but they do have a game in hand on several of the clubs above them, which gives them a slight hope of pushing up the table.

It’s been a similarly disappointing season for Newcastle. Last season they finished in the top four, but that’s an achievement they almost certainly will not be replicating this season. Last weekend’s 3-0 win over Wolves was an unexpected return to the type of performance the Toon Army enjoyed throughout 2022/23, but Newcastle have been hugely inconsistent this year and cannot seem to put together a run of good results. However, qualifying for some form of European football is still within the club’s grasp, so they still have strong motivation to fight for every point.

Adding some extra spice to this encounter is the last time these sides met back in December in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. Newcastle were on the verge of progressing to the semi-final, before a 92nd-minute mistake from Kieran Trippier gifted Chelsea a goal, and the Blues went on to win on penalties. Expect Newcastle to want to banish those demons on this return to Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream should be a thrilling encounter between two sides that are capable of playing impressive football when at their best. We’ve got all the details you need to watch this EPL match from anywhere down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

Chelsea vs Newcastle live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.