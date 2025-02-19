Watch '4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled' online – stream the NHL docuseries from anywhere

Already warming up for the NHL 4-Nations Face Off final on Thursday? To get hockey fans in the mood for USA vs Canada, the NHL is releasing a two-part docuseries called "4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled" featuring candid moments with stars like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

Here's a quick guide to how to watch "4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled" from anywhere – and for free in the USA!

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live stream: TV channels, dates "4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled" (part 1) premieres on Weds, Feb. 19. Part 2 drops on March 2.

• U.S. — FREE on NHL YouTube (restricted)

• Canada — Sportsnet / NHL Network

Part 1 of the documentary special offers fans a backstage pass to all the action so far, plus exclusive interviews with players from all four teams – USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

"Unveiled" premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on Sportsnet in Canada. Lucky fans in the U.S. can watch it for free on the NHL YouTube channel (see below).

Part 2 will arrive on Sunday, March 2 and take fans behind-the-scenes of Thursday's epic USA vs Canada finale at TD Garden in Boston.

Ready for get stuck in? Here's how to start watching the 4 Nations "Unveiled" documentary from where you are.

How to watch '4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled' online from anywhere

Traveling outside the U.S. and blocked from watch "4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled" for free on YouTube?

You unlock your usual streaming services with a VPN. NordVPN is our favorite – it's great for accessing geo-blocked websites when abroad.

How to watch "4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled" online the U.S. (for free)

"4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled" will be available for free in the U.S. on the official NHL YouTube channel, and through both the NHL and NHLPA channels on X.

Away from the U.S.? Watch U.S. YouTube from anywhere in the world with NordVPN, which unlocks geo-restrictions.

The 4 Nations docuseries will also be shown on NHL Network, which is available through Sling TV with the Sports Extra bolt-on package.

Sling carries TNT and ESPN (ESPN has the 4 Nations Championship; TNT has the 2025 Stanley Cup Final).

How to watch '4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled' in Canada

NHL Productions will present the first episode of "4 Nations: Unveiled" on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on Sportsnet in Canada.

Stream the series – and the 4 Nations final! – on Sportsnet Plus from CA$24.99 per month ($199.99 per year).

If you live in the U.S. but are visiting Canada, you can use a NordVPN to watch your usual American streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch '4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled' in the U.K.

It sounds like Brits may be able to watch 4 Nations "Unveiled" documentary for free on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Part 1 starts at 1:30 a.m. in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The tournament itself is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can access your British YouTube account from anywhere with a good quality VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 4 Nations "Unveiled" documentary in Australia

There's no confirmation of where Aussies can watch the "Unveiled" NHL special but it's probably worth trying the official NHL YouTube channel first.

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final will be on ESPN via Foxtel and via Kayo Sports (get your first month for $1).

Use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your usual streamer when abroad.

Watch "4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled" in Sweden & Finland

The NHL has announced that, "Fans around the world can also watch via international broadcast partners, including on Viaplay in Sweden and Nelonen in Finland."

What is the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off? The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off (2025) is an "international tournament staged by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association." It stars the best NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. Each team plays each other in a round robin format, to determine who will compete in the Championship game. It began on Feb. 12 at the Bell Centre in Montreal and continued TD Garden in Boston, where the USA vs Canada final will take place on Feb. 20. The 4 Nations is broadcast on ESPN/ABC in the United Stated, and on Sportsnet in Canada.

