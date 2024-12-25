Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream sees one of the EPL's surprise packages return to action — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream date, time, channels The Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place on Thursday, December 26.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Amazon Prime (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Bournemouth fans are in dreamland right now. A 3-0 victory over Man Utd on Sunday moved them up to fifth place in the EPL table. A win against Crystal Palace would see the Cherries rise into the Champions League spots if Nottingham Forest lose to Tottenham.

Bournemouth will press high up the pitch in a bid to force turnovers in dangerous areas. Palace are also a pressing side, but they are struggling to get wins on the board this season. Oliver Glasner's side will need to be stingier defensively than they were in Saturday's 5-1 defeat by Arsenal.

This promises to be an entertaining encounter between two dynamic sides. Given the form they are in, Bournemouth will be tough to stop.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top on Boxing Day, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action thanks to our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K.

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games – all 10 from the current matchday, including the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual. You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers can get a free 30-day trial, so you could potentially watch the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream for free.

If you’re currently outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a streaming VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Kick-off is at 2 a.m. AEDT on Friday, December 27.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch a Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Friday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

